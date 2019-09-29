Rain

Gem26

unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Valve cracks down on Dota 2 smurfs with MMR changes

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

September 29, 2019 at 10:47 PM

Valve has cracked down on Dota 2 smurfs—skilled players creating new accounts to play against less-experienced players—by introducing a new way of calculating matchmaking rating, or MMR.
Last month, the studio announced changes to matchmaking, including a new detection system to find accounts that were performing far above their MMR level. Since then, Valve has been verifying the system works, and now it's ready to take action.
"We feel ready to activate the rank adjustment portion of the changes," the developer said in a Reddit post yesterday. "The system searches for players that frequently perform significantly above their current skill bracket, and applies an MMR increase to those players until they've reached a skill bracket where they're no longer over-performing."
The adjustments will be "conservative" at first, but players should see more and more changes as Valve's confidence in the system grows.
It's all part of the company's strategy to battle smurfing in Dota 2, which it admits has become worse in recent months. In addition to these MMR changes, it is using account phone number verification to ensure each account belongs to a unique user, and players now have to log 100 hours before they can join ranked games.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy