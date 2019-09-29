Rain

GODSENT sign EGM and KheZu to complete new roster

September 29, 2019

After The Final Tribe acquired the GODSENT brand, the European team began an overhaul of its roster that held the top ranking for a tier two Dota 2 team in the region.
Just three days after the founder of TFT’s original Dota team Adrian “Era” Kryeziu moved to the inactive roster, the organization parted ways with two more players, completing a soft-rebuild. Of those moves, the team added Jerry “EGM” Lundkvist and Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann, two veterans with a lot of experience in the EU.
EGM is best known for his five years spent with Alliance where he won The International 2013 and became a dominant Support player. He brings the team a much-needed boost in top-level experience and success that it lacked before now.
Along with that, GODSENT won the KheZu sweepstakes, signing the ex-Chaos Esports Club offlaner and putting him in an excellent scenario. Though he isn’t as experienced as EGM, KheZu has been to his fair share of Internationals and competed with some of the best players in the world, making him a key pickup.
Both of those players completely change the narrative of how GODSENT will be talked about in the early stages of the season.
Instead of the ex-TFT organization masquerading as a tier one organization while still operating at a tier two level, it appears everything is shaping up for GODSENT to take the next step. TFT built itself up as a well-respected place where players could still compete at big events despite it being a smaller org, which is rare.
The team managed to heavily compete for a spot at TI9 during the EU regional qualifiers, ironically losing to KheZu and Chaos. Now the team has two extremely high profile players that have played on the biggest stage of Dota and are ready to get this team up to speed.
GODSENT finalized its new roster by signing EGM and KheZu, along with bringing in a slightly less-known player with Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, who will fill in at position one.
Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat
Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin
Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann
Jerry “EGM” Lundkvist
Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm
Xibbe is taking over the role of active captain for now, but it is likely EGM and KheZu will be the ones calling the shots during the draft because they have the most experience.
GODSENT’s first official tournament will be the EU qualifiers for the Dota Pro Circuit’s opening Major and Minor of the season, which start on Oct. 5.
