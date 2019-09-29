Alliance released DOTA 2 team

guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
erayve
erayve
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
Ken
Ken
Gem40
Ken
Ken
Gem10
nicolhasandres13
nicolhasandres13
Gem231
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Alliance released DOTA 2 team

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

September 29, 2019 at 10:43 PM

Alliance
Alliance is a professional gaming organization that was founded in 2013 and since then, has made a well-known name for itself and its previous and current players.
A european organization that has conquered many titles and one being the International 2013.
Alliance is a remarkable team that may not have constantly been recognized as the best but has always been known as apart of the european top tier professional gaming scene.
Big Announcement from Alliance
On September 26, 2019, eSport/gaming organization Alliance made a big announcement.
The announcement made was that the organization would be releasing its entire roster, the reason behind the shocking information was that the players wanted a new environment where they could explore themselves.
Michael “miCKe” Vu, Maximilian “qojqva” Bröcker, Samuel “Boxi” Svahn, Tommy “Taiga” Le and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi will move on to join another professional gaming organization for the 2019-2020 DPC season. And as much as Alliance did not want to give up their entire roster, they eventually decided to end the contracts in consideration of the members and wish their team a safe journey into the future of their careers.
Many expressed their gratitude for the players as well as the organization itself.
Jonathan “Loda” Berg, Co-Owner and Coach of Alliance said :
“Today is a sad day for Alliance, because we’re parting ways with a team we love. All the hard work, long nights, happy times, but also devastating defeats. But we are also happy and proud to have gone through this journey together, to have been able to grow with them during such an important part of their careers.”
And expresses his reassurance and appreciation,
“We've been able to build a team from scratch together with these players and show that it’s possible even without having the most well-known players. We know how to build teams, it’s in our core.”
Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi responded:
“I’d like to thank Alliance for everything they did for us these past 2 years, they believed in us through the roughest times and I will always appreciate the support we were given. More than that, I'm glad to have worked with such wonderful people who have helped me grow not only as a Dota player but also as a person. It’s in hopes of being able to continue that growth, that we move on to a new adventure.”
Michael “miCKe” Vu, Maximilian also wished his gratitude for the organization:
"Alliance have been the best family and friends I could have wished for these last 2 years, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs but what matters the most is that you guys were there to support us at our lowest. I will miss working with you. However, I’m excited for the next chapter in my journey with new challenges. Thank you for everything.”
The Future of Alliance and its Former members
As a roster leaves, a new one will come.
Alliance are already planning their new team for the International 10, especially since it's in their home turf, Stockholm, Sweden.
As of the now-former members, they will explore and find their bearings in the professional DOTA 2 scene. As the DPC Qualifer’s draw near, it’s still uncertain of where they will transfer to or when they will begin their journey but one thing is for sure.
Alliance and the former members will get the chance to experience new things and as a result, the approaching Qualifier’s Stage will be more of an exciting pass time for fans and players alike.
The Qualifier’s Stage is scheduled on October 5-10, 2019 and with all the recent roster and organization news, the suspense is amped to the max level considering the uncertainty of outcome.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Alliance released DOTA 2 team - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag