Alliance released DOTA 2 team

bluezonex9

Alliance

Alliance is a professional gaming organization that was founded in 2013 and since then, has made a well-known name for itself and its previous and current players.

A european organization that has conquered many titles and one being the International 2013.

Alliance is a remarkable team that may not have constantly been recognized as the best but has always been known as apart of the european top tier professional gaming scene.

Big Announcement from Alliance

On September 26, 2019, eSport/gaming organization Alliance made a big announcement.

The announcement made was that the organization would be releasing its entire roster, the reason behind the shocking information was that the players wanted a new environment where they could explore themselves.

Michael “miCKe” Vu, Maximilian “qojqva” Bröcker, Samuel “Boxi” Svahn, Tommy “Taiga” Le and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi will move on to join another professional gaming organization for the 2019-2020 DPC season. And as much as Alliance did not want to give up their entire roster, they eventually decided to end the contracts in consideration of the members and wish their team a safe journey into the future of their careers.

Many expressed their gratitude for the players as well as the organization itself.

Jonathan “Loda” Berg, Co-Owner and Coach of Alliance said :

“Today is a sad day for Alliance, because we’re parting ways with a team we love. All the hard work, long nights, happy times, but also devastating defeats. But we are also happy and proud to have gone through this journey together, to have been able to grow with them during such an important part of their careers.”

And expresses his reassurance and appreciation,

“We've been able to build a team from scratch together with these players and show that it’s possible even without having the most well-known players. We know how to build teams, it’s in our core.”

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi responded:

“I’d like to thank Alliance for everything they did for us these past 2 years, they believed in us through the roughest times and I will always appreciate the support we were given. More than that, I'm glad to have worked with such wonderful people who have helped me grow not only as a Dota player but also as a person. It’s in hopes of being able to continue that growth, that we move on to a new adventure.”

Michael “miCKe” Vu, Maximilian also wished his gratitude for the organization:

"Alliance have been the best family and friends I could have wished for these last 2 years, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs but what matters the most is that you guys were there to support us at our lowest. I will miss working with you. However, I’m excited for the next chapter in my journey with new challenges. Thank you for everything.”

The Future of Alliance and its Former members

As a roster leaves, a new one will come.

Alliance are already planning their new team for the International 10, especially since it's in their home turf, Stockholm, Sweden.

As of the now-former members, they will explore and find their bearings in the professional DOTA 2 scene. As the DPC Qualifer’s draw near, it’s still uncertain of where they will transfer to or when they will begin their journey but one thing is for sure.

Alliance and the former members will get the chance to experience new things and as a result, the approaching Qualifier’s Stage will be more of an exciting pass time for fans and players alike.

The Qualifier’s Stage is scheduled on October 5-10, 2019 and with all the recent roster and organization news, the suspense is amped to the max level considering the uncertainty of outcome.