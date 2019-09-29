guilerhukas
League of Legends Lore

akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

September 29, 2019 at 10:09 PM

What's your favorite lore?
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

September 29, 2019 at 10:09 PM

One of my favorite is Kayn in which he retrieves the Darkin Scythe Rhaast.
DeceptionAce avatar

DeceptionAce

September 30, 2019 at 05:41 PM

to be honest the best lore story is the garen/lux volume that came out
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

September 30, 2019 at 05:44 PM

true
rip j3
DifuntO avatar

DifuntO

October 10, 2019 at 01:14 PM

I like Poppy's story. She goes from place to place looking for "the hero" who can wield the hammer but she's the one using it this whole time but hasn't realized it yet.
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

October 11, 2019 at 04:08 AM

i wish the lore updating rate was much more quicker
Filo103 avatar

Filo103

October 11, 2019 at 06:55 PM

My favorite lore is about braum :D
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

October 12, 2019 at 12:05 AM

ashe - braum no shirt?
ashe - no pants
GetRektGuy avatar

GetRektGuy

October 15, 2019 at 12:30 AM

Kayn's lore is hella good.
DeceptionAce avatar

DeceptionAce

October 20, 2019 at 05:43 PM

The upcoming animated series will be my fav lore for sure, judging from the trailer it will be good.

akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

October 20, 2019 at 08:03 PM

yeah im looking forwad to that too
Paric avatar

Paric

October 22, 2019 at 03:41 PM

yas have brother

akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

November 3, 2019 at 03:55 AM

yah his name is yone
caius27 avatar

caius27

November 4, 2019 at 09:33 PM

I have to say Morgana's and Kayle's lore, if you read only one lore you won't see the full image, but if you read both you will understand what happened between them, i won't give spoilers, go read it yourself if you're curious.

OingoBoingo avatar

OingoBoingo

November 6, 2019 at 07:10 PM

my favorite lore is that of yasuo's.
OingoBoingo avatar

OingoBoingo

November 6, 2019 at 07:10 PM

oh, also blitz's.
