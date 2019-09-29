League of Legends Lore

What's your favorite lore?
One of my favorite is Kayn in which he retrieves the Darkin Scythe Rhaast.
to be honest the best lore story is the garen/lux volume that came out
I like Poppy's story. She goes from place to place looking for "the hero" who can wield the hammer but she's the one using it this whole time but hasn't realized it yet.
i wish the lore updating rate was much more quicker
My favorite lore is about braum :D
ashe - braum no shirt?
ashe - no pants
Kayn's lore is hella good.
The upcoming animated series will be my fav lore for sure, judging from the trailer it will be good.
yeah im looking forwad to that too
I have to say Morgana's and Kayle's lore, if you read only one lore you won't see the full image, but if you read both you will understand what happened between them, i won't give spoilers, go read it yourself if you're curious.
my favorite lore is that of yasuo's.