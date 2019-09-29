League of Legends Lore

akali_is_waifu What's your favorite lore?

akali_is_waifu One of my favorite is Kayn in which he retrieves the Darkin Scythe Rhaast.

DeceptionAce to be honest the best lore story is the garen/lux volume that came out

akali_is_waifu true

rip j3

DifuntO I like Poppy's story. She goes from place to place looking for "the hero" who can wield the hammer but she's the one using it this whole time but hasn't realized it yet.

akali_is_waifu i wish the lore updating rate was much more quicker

Filo103 My favorite lore is about braum :D

akali_is_waifu ashe - braum no shirt?

ashe - no pants

GetRektGuy Kayn's lore is hella good.

DeceptionAce The upcoming animated series will be my fav lore for sure, judging from the trailer it will be good.





akali_is_waifu yeah im looking forwad to that too

Paric yas have brother





akali_is_waifu yah his name is yone

caius27 I have to say Morgana's and Kayle's lore, if you read only one lore you won't see the full image, but if you read both you will understand what happened between them, i won't give spoilers, go read it yourself if you're curious.





OingoBoingo my favorite lore is that of yasuo's.