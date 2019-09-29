Rune Pages

akali_is_waifu What is your League rune page?

akali_is_waifu mine is precision - conqueror- triumph-alacrity or tenacity depending on fight -coupe de grace

secondary- domination- eyeball collection- ravenous hunter

MaRSot Mine are Poppy (precision-domination) and Kled (sorcery-resolve), I have only two pages so I change those depending on the champ I'll play

akali_is_waifu btw how do u get more pages

zrainn1 what is this rune

MaRSot You can buy more pages from the store, each costs 7800 BE I believe, but you can spend like 2800 RP for a full set of them (bundle) if you are the lazier type :P

Filo103 with runes help me OP.GG very well :)

caius27 depends on the champ i'm using, for tahm i'm using grasp and the rest it depends on the enemy, maybe i want more armour or more damage





PeterTheDestroyer hello everyone

PeterTheDestroyer how are you

ShadownWorker im good, , , ,

ShadownWorker how about u my friend

ShadownWorker also i use conqueror quite a lot

ShadownWorker its my favourite rune page!