Rune Pages

akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

September 29, 2019 at 10:04 PM

What is your League rune page?
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

September 29, 2019 at 10:07 PM

mine is precision - conqueror- triumph-alacrity or tenacity depending on fight -coupe de grace
secondary- domination- eyeball collection- ravenous hunter
MaRSot avatar

MaRSot

October 4, 2019 at 08:34 PM

Mine are Poppy (precision-domination) and Kled (sorcery-resolve), I have only two pages so I change those depending on the champ I'll play
akali_is_waifu avatar

akali_is_waifu

October 5, 2019 at 12:59 AM

btw how do u get more pages
zrainn1 avatar

zrainn1

October 5, 2019 at 01:07 AM

what is this rune
MaRSot avatar

MaRSot

October 5, 2019 at 02:38 AM

You can buy more pages from the store, each costs 7800 BE I believe, but you can spend like 2800 RP for a full set of them (bundle) if you are the lazier type :P
Filo103 avatar

Filo103

October 11, 2019 at 06:56 PM

with runes help me OP.GG very well :)
caius27 avatar

caius27

November 6, 2019 at 07:20 PM

depends on the champ i'm using, for tahm i'm using grasp and the rest it depends on the enemy, maybe i want more armour or more damage

PeterTheDestroyer avatar

PeterTheDestroyer

November 9, 2019 at 04:20 PM

hello everyone
PeterTheDestroyer avatar

PeterTheDestroyer

November 9, 2019 at 04:20 PM

how are you
ShadownWorker avatar

ShadownWorker

November 9, 2019 at 07:07 PM

im good, , , ,
ShadownWorker avatar

ShadownWorker

November 9, 2019 at 07:07 PM

how about u my friend
ShadownWorker avatar

ShadownWorker

November 9, 2019 at 07:08 PM

also i use conqueror quite a lot
ShadownWorker avatar

ShadownWorker

November 9, 2019 at 07:08 PM

its my favourite rune page!
huynhgiabao avatar

huynhgiabao

November 9, 2019 at 07:38 PM

Arey or guardian
