What is your League rune page?
mine is precision - conqueror- triumph-alacrity or tenacity depending on fight -coupe de grace
secondary- domination- eyeball collection- ravenous hunter
Mine are Poppy (precision-domination) and Kled (sorcery-resolve), I have only two pages so I change those depending on the champ I'll play
btw how do u get more pages
You can buy more pages from the store, each costs 7800 BE I believe, but you can spend like 2800 RP for a full set of them (bundle) if you are the lazier type :P
with runes help me OP.GG very well :)
depends on the champ i'm using, for tahm i'm using grasp and the rest it depends on the enemy, maybe i want more armour or more damage
also i use conqueror quite a lot
its my favourite rune page!