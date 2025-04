How do you like Zed?

ShockWaveZed Say something about zed or thing you like about zed.

akali_is_waifu zed can shred armor fast af and is pretty mobile

his shadows r also broken af

Prototype_Blaze because zed is so strong champion that is my best pick!!!

akali_is_waifu they r releasing a marvel comic for him soon