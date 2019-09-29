tbh the runes are worth it only if there is a game with the same color , if it has the same color as the rune then you can earn 10% more soulgems by completing the task for the game.
Nah, personally, I sell all the runes I get, haven't seen one with "useful" effects yet
Selling them only gives 1 sg. That's sad though
It's a free 1sg tho, esp since I get most of my runes free anways
no they are not much worth...the tiwaz rune is good if you're completing a task..the mannaz rune seems good too but I didn't ever get it
the daily one is worth its weight tbh. sadly its jsut not a massive boost
Selling then don't really make much sense for only one sg
I sell them every single time. Not worth keeping or activating them in my opinion. But do read the description and if there's a benefit for you then do use them.
Please tell me, what are runes even for?
Like seriously, I don't know. Please tell me.
runes are for helping you with some stuff like to get 10 percent more sg for completing in-game task fehu rune boost it
i sell most of them too , except the one that gives you bonus gems when you daily login
Not really I don't use them that much
No I think only the login rune is worth it.