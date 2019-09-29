Rain

Gem26

unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
Runes worth it

Lumy96 avatar

Lumy96

September 29, 2019 at 10:14 AM

Are runes worth it
KingsDielast7 avatar

KingsDielast7

September 29, 2019 at 04:12 PM

tbh the runes are worth it only if there is a game with the same color , if it has the same color as the rune then you can earn 10% more soulgems by completing the task for the game.
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

September 29, 2019 at 05:28 PM

Nah, personally, I sell all the runes I get, haven't seen one with "useful" effects yet
_Jaeger avatar

_Jaeger

October 1, 2019 at 06:40 PM

Selling them only gives 1 sg. That's sad though
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

October 1, 2019 at 07:51 PM

It's a free 1sg tho, esp since I get most of my runes free anways
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

October 1, 2019 at 07:59 PM

no they are not much worth...the tiwaz rune is good if you're completing a task..the mannaz rune seems good too but I didn't ever get it
zrainn1 avatar

zrainn1

October 1, 2019 at 08:04 PM

Nah, personally, I sell all the runes I get, haven't seen one with "useful" effects yet
sir_cumference avatar

sir_cumference

October 2, 2019 at 08:23 AM

the daily one is worth its weight tbh. sadly its jsut not a massive boost
Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

October 2, 2019 at 09:29 AM

Selling then don't really make much sense for only one sg
adam_szabo avatar

adam_szabo

October 2, 2019 at 03:40 PM

I sell them every single time. Not worth keeping or activating them in my opinion. But do read the description and if there's a benefit for you then do use them.
XenoKnight avatar

XenoKnight

October 2, 2019 at 05:31 PM

Please tell me, what are runes even for?

XenoKnight avatar

XenoKnight

October 2, 2019 at 05:31 PM

Like seriously, I don't know. Please tell me.
shadowkiller2000 avatar

shadowkiller2000

October 2, 2019 at 07:00 PM

runes are for helping you with some stuff like to get 10 percent more sg for completing in-game task fehu rune boost it
mohamedok201 avatar

mohamedok201

October 3, 2019 at 03:47 PM

i sell most of them too , except the one that gives you bonus gems when you daily login
zochem211 avatar

zochem211

October 3, 2019 at 09:39 PM

i sell most of them
LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 3, 2019 at 09:39 PM

Not really I don't use them that much
NoM3rcy avatar

NoM3rcy

October 3, 2019 at 11:23 PM

No I think only the login rune is worth it.
