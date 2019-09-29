Runes worth it

Lumy96 Are runes worth it

KingsDielast7 tbh the runes are worth it only if there is a game with the same color , if it has the same color as the rune then you can earn 10% more soulgems by completing the task for the game.

supz_lee Nah, personally, I sell all the runes I get, haven't seen one with "useful" effects yet

_Jaeger Selling them only gives 1 sg. That's sad though

supz_lee It's a free 1sg tho, esp since I get most of my runes free anways

Dazza11 no they are not much worth...the tiwaz rune is good if you're completing a task..the mannaz rune seems good too but I didn't ever get it

zrainn1 Nah, personally, I sell all the runes I get, haven't seen one with "useful" effects yet

sir_cumference the daily one is worth its weight tbh. sadly its jsut not a massive boost

Lucas_49 Selling then don't really make much sense for only one sg



adam_szabo I sell them every single time. Not worth keeping or activating them in my opinion. But do read the description and if there's a benefit for you then do use them.

XenoKnight Please tell me, what are runes even for?





XenoKnight Like seriously, I don't know. Please tell me.

shadowkiller2000 runes are for helping you with some stuff like to get 10 percent more sg for completing in-game task fehu rune boost it

mohamedok201 i sell most of them too , except the one that gives you bonus gems when you daily login

zochem211 i sell most of them

LonelySpirit Not really I don't use them that much