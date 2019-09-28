Hellraisers return to Dota 2

bluezonex9

HellRaisers are a well known CIS organization that has an on-and-off-again relationship with Dota 2 squads. Their first roster was in 2014 and they have since fielded several teams with a year or more hiatus between shuffles. Their last lineup was picked up just before International 2017 but after a disappointing last-place finish at TI7 and lackluster entry into the Pro Circuit 2017-2018 season, they dropped their Dota 2 squad before the holidays and new year.

Since then the organization has been MIA. Until now, almost two years later.

Ilya 'ALOHADANCE' Korobkin was part of the first HR Dota 2 squad in 2014 and makes his return to competitive gaming with the organization after turning to streaming full time for the last year.

Already ready to go, the team is playing in online events and getting ready for the upcoming Minor/Major qualifiers for the first DPC events of the season.

Hellraisers Roster:

Illa 'ALOHADANCE' Korobkin

Yaroslav 'Miposhka' Naidenov

Dmitry ‘DM‘ Dorokhin

Alexander ‘Nix‘ Levin

Alik ‘V-Tune‘ Vorobej (on loan)