Team Secret shares plans for new season

With an outstanding 2018-2019 DPC season, Team Secret concluded their TI9 journey at fourth place. As the new season approaches, the organization announced their plans for their Dota 2 roster (https://teamsecret.gg/2019/09/26/reflecting-on-the-2018-19-season-and-moving-forward/)

Image taken from Team Secret’s website

To begin their blog post, Team Secret congratulated OG and thanked Valve as well as PGL for the successful TI9. They next discussed all their achievements last season; this includes a first-place finish at the Chongqing and Disneyland Major; and a second-place finish at the Kuala Lumpur Major, making them the DPC leaders as they approach TI9.

Despite their successes, the organization still fell a bit short as they fail to secure the Aegis of Champions this year. Because of the fatigue experienced by players in between tournaments, the organization decided to skip the Chengdu Major so that their roster can take more rest.

In their words: “We have no changes to announce at this moment in time” which could also be the reason why the players are taking the time off- to discuss their future roster.

Their earliest LAN appearance this season will be on ONE Esports DotA 2 World Pro Invitational Singapore in December where they will be playing against NaVi, Virtus Pro, LGD, Evil Geniuses, and Vici Gaming who all received direct invites.

To close their statement, they asked fans to support Puppey on Midas Mode 2.0 as he plays with TI1 NaVi and encouraged everyone to tune in for the customized Brewmaster in the event as it sports their organization and promotes its beer, AFK.

Will there be any roster changes for Secret? Share your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for more!