EHOME recruits new SEA player to play with TI Champions.

bluezonex9

Chapter 1: The One and Only.

For your information, it’s only a week before the much-awaited Major qualifiers take place, with the teams registration ending in just hours after this article is published (so, do register your teams if you are planning on playing the qualifiers).

Therefore, most teams by now already have their roster ready for the new season. This time, it’s EHOME featuring their TI5-winning players along with new recruits to the team. While it was exciting to see what the new roster can do in just a week, it didn’t go so well for a specific player in mind, that we will get into that later.

Chapter 2: vtFaded from Malaysia.

Now, you may have heard of vtFaded if you watched the recent International 2019, where he was playing as the hard carry for a hyped underdog team, Chaos Esports Club, alongside TI7 Champions, Matumbaman. While Chaos lost miserably, ending their TI9 run with last place, he still caught some big teams’ interest with his consistent performance in TI9.

Therefore, after TI9 and Chaos Esports disbanded, vtFaded was invited to play for EHOME alongside Wings Gaming players, Faith_bian and Innocence! The other 2 players being Team Serenity’s XinQ and 897.

Chapter 3: Bad Ending.

However, as mentioned, it wasn’t all fun and games before the complete roster is formed. A player who was playing in EHOME as trial period, Zyd, felt ripped off after he was told that he’s not getting a place in EHOME to play in. It turns out it was a 7-man team as they participated in the current Midas Mode 2.0.

Zyd’s mom took to Weibo to tell what happened between Zyd and EHOME, calling xiao8 (EHOME’s coach) out for whatever happened. Anyways, the verdict of the story is that Zyd was reached out by xiao8 to play for EHOME but after the conversation, Zyd was told to play for trial period but even after 10 days of playing for EHOME, he has not gotten his contract.

Here’s when Zyd was pissed off with what happened and the negotiation ended with EHOME not following through with their word about the promised salary amount. Although xiao8 told Zyd that it’s not that bad and worst case scenario is that he only gets 20K yuan less, Zyd tells him off by saying that it wasn’t about the money.

It was about the transfer period ending soon and he now had no team to play in. Most teams already have their roster registered too, so he’s left alone and unable to play the upcoming qualifiers. For more information about the conversation, check out this post:

Chapter 4: Xiao8 has Spoken!

The veteran player and TI4 Champion, xiao8, was ready to respond to this much-anticipated drama. He clarified what happened and what Xyd was expecting as salary amount (50,000 yuan or 7K USD). He also state that the management was going to make contracts for trial periods of the 2 new players, which will end if they made it to the major. However, Zyd refused the offer and went home. Anyways, as consolation price, Zyd still got paid 40,000 yuan per month rate for his training with the team.

Chapter 5: EHOME is Ready!

Dramas aside, the complete roster is already confirmed and is ready for the upcoming major qualifiers, be sure to check them out when they play. Anyways, what do you think about the new EHOME roster with a SEA player? And do you think Zyd is the victim here?