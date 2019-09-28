Alliance parts ways with roster

bluezonex9

Alliance and their roster are parting ways just before the DPC 2019-2020 season begins.

The TI9 Alliance roster had won over the hearts of many when they initially formed just prior to TI8 qualifiers and stuck things out through thick and thin over the course of the season.

But all good things come to an end, and the famed Swedish organization is parting ways with the roster before the new season begins.

Alliance

✔

@theAllianceGG

Today we thank our players for 2 wonderful years together and wish them all the best for their next adventure.