COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

Erik234Fallon Can you assure me that this game is good leave comments please? I have played but the name is how good is this?

warlocklordd if u live in 2005 its a playable good game. it has nice nechanics and u feed the shoots but u know its 2019. there are a lot of good game for fun. i dont suggest that play this old game

hawkeye2 Wow its not a good game ?? Says who?? The guy who currently plays war thunder.. get your shit together. Its still one of the best game ever created by anyone. Its still relevant. And its fun to play.