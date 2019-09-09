PayPal
Fortnite for kids?

nathan_tejero avatar

nathan_tejero

September 9, 2019 at 12:49 AM

Is this game for kids or no?
fafu1 avatar

fafu1

September 9, 2019 at 02:18 AM

The game itself has nothing to do with certain ages, However the community may be focused on something specific?
miloboss19 avatar

miloboss19

September 9, 2019 at 03:24 AM

Well certainly it's for kids because why else do I just see 2-year olds 'FLOSSING" in the middle of my street
miloboss19 avatar

miloboss19

September 9, 2019 at 03:25 AM

AND also the "majority" of the player base are kids
sergioalonsx avatar

sergioalonsx

September 9, 2019 at 07:36 AM

obviously yes but you can play anyway
bachomalakmadze@ avatar

bachomalakmadze@

September 9, 2019 at 04:53 PM




bachomalakmadze@ avatar

bachomalakmadze@

September 9, 2019 at 04:53 PM

yes

Xashayar avatar

Xashayar

September 9, 2019 at 08:00 PM

Minecraft is better
MatyXxXcZ avatar

MatyXxXcZ

September 9, 2019 at 09:26 PM

no but better is minecraft

whenyourspacebarbroke avatar

whenyourspacebarbroke

September 9, 2019 at 09:51 PM

well, yes but actually no
Examiner_TrainerAlt avatar

Examiner_TrainerAlt

September 10, 2019 at 01:13 AM

Anything else is better
Examiner_TrainerAlt avatar

Examiner_TrainerAlt

September 10, 2019 at 01:13 AM

Anything else ia better
Examiner_TrainerAlt avatar

Examiner_TrainerAlt

September 10, 2019 at 01:14 AM

Dont waste time with that shid
gamingwithson avatar

gamingwithson

September 10, 2019 at 09:40 AM

fortnite hmm fortnite like fort and night xd
gamingwithson avatar

gamingwithson

September 10, 2019 at 09:41 AM

:joy::rofl:
Ubaid383 avatar

Ubaid383

September 10, 2019 at 10:03 AM

Fortnite is not only for kids it is for everyone
KillerMan201033 avatar

KillerMan201033

September 10, 2019 at 03:55 PM



- Нью-Йорк?oч
KillerMan201033 avatar

KillerMan201033

September 10, 2019 at 03:55 PM

нокаут
KillerMan201033 avatar

KillerMan201033

September 10, 2019 at 03:56 PM

eas iteklir р
mahmoud_al_sabouny avatar

mahmoud_al_sabouny

September 10, 2019 at 06:15 PM

The game is very good
Wex_King avatar

Wex_King

September 10, 2019 at 06:44 PM

Yuuyth
Wex_King avatar

Wex_King

September 10, 2019 at 06:45 PM

6tryuy5rdf
goodgameggwp avatar

goodgameggwp

September 11, 2019 at 12:46 AM

Fortnite is for kids of a minimum 12 years old, despite the shooter core mechanic that aims towards a later age, Fortnite adapts it well going with a comic graphics design that displays no blood, drug usage or an offensive language other than the multiplayer community that is.
blexytaffy avatar

blexytaffy

September 11, 2019 at 01:06 AM

holaaa caposs

blexytaffy avatar

blexytaffy

September 11, 2019 at 01:06 AM

que asen

