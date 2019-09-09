Fortnite for kids?

Is this game for kids or no?
The game itself has nothing to do with certain ages, However the community may be focused on something specific?
Well certainly it's for kids because why else do I just see 2-year olds 'FLOSSING" in the middle of my street
AND also the "majority" of the player base are kids
obviously yes but you can play anyway
no but better is minecraft
well, yes but actually no
Dont waste time with that shid
fortnite hmm fortnite like fort and night xd
Fortnite is not only for kids it is for everyone
Fortnite is for kids of a minimum 12 years old, despite the shooter core mechanic that aims towards a later age, Fortnite adapts it well going with a comic graphics design that displays no blood, drug usage or an offensive language other than the multiplayer community that is.