PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
erayve
erayve
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
Ken
Ken
Gem40
Ken
Ken
Gem10
nicolhasandres13
nicolhasandres13
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem133
Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook
Gem79
Ken
Ken
Gem114
sin comentarios
sin comentarios
Gem84
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem280
batistalesbia96
batistalesbia96
Gem3,080
invexnolen54586
invexnolen54586
Gem350
Demonek_YT
Demonek_YT
Gem28
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

do you like awp?

Ive332 avatar

Ive332

September 8, 2019 at 11:21 PM

do you like awp????
nathan_tejero avatar

nathan_tejero

September 9, 2019 at 12:43 AM

yes, of course!
yasser111 avatar

yasser111

September 9, 2019 at 03:30 PM

sure baby

yasser111 avatar

yasser111

September 9, 2019 at 03:30 PM

it's JUST for PRO
MirdaXd avatar

MirdaXd

September 10, 2019 at 05:03 AM

Just don't buy too many of em
goodgameggwp avatar

goodgameggwp

September 10, 2019 at 11:24 AM

Awp is good, remember to carry a gun that you are comfortable with, scope less... it makes noise
zhiguli avatar

zhiguli

September 10, 2019 at 03:01 PM

да мне нравиться авп
gerkules_1089 avatar

gerkules_1089

September 10, 2019 at 05:32 PM

it's JUST for PRO
INCINERATOR avatar

INCINERATOR

September 11, 2019 at 07:10 PM

Yes sure . ITz the best sniper though
mathteacher avatar

mathteacher

September 14, 2019 at 01:13 PM

Yes i llove it
mikromars avatar

mikromars

September 14, 2019 at 10:47 PM

yes its freaking OP but idk hot to no-scope close players yet
mikromars avatar

mikromars

September 14, 2019 at 10:48 PM

literally I'm here still of just EXP ;3
nojka112 avatar

nojka112

September 14, 2019 at 11:13 PM

I was good with it but then i dint play for 5 months
gyurcsny_pepenc avatar

gyurcsny_pepenc

September 15, 2019 at 01:32 AM

sure

Primey avatar

Primey

September 15, 2019 at 05:14 PM

I like using AWP but i hate it when my enemy uses AWP
6Deathwish6 avatar

6Deathwish6

September 15, 2019 at 05:50 PM

if it wasn't so expensive
WolfRaccoon avatar

WolfRaccoon

September 15, 2019 at 06:06 PM

If you are good with the AWP then that's a deadly weapon
n00binati avatar

n00binati

September 16, 2019 at 05:28 PM

Yes and no
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

September 16, 2019 at 05:49 PM

anybody know if this is a real site? im saving for an asiimov crate, but I want to know ifanyone has actually opened a crate and got something or if im just wasting my time
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

September 16, 2019 at 05:49 PM

also yes awp is op
V_Brawl avatar

V_Brawl

September 16, 2019 at 07:45 PM

AWP yes!!!!!!!!
calu2009 avatar

calu2009

September 16, 2019 at 09:43 PM

Yas
vova_vovan avatar

vova_vovan

September 17, 2019 at 08:05 PM

я только играю з авп ето мое лучшое оружее в кс го играю давно и онли авп
rusikavend1 avatar

rusikavend1

September 17, 2019 at 08:08 PM

yes

shizoff1 avatar

shizoff1

September 17, 2019 at 08:41 PM

yeah awp best
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

do you like awp? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag