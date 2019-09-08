do you like awp????

Just don't buy too many of em
Awp is good, remember to carry a gun that you are comfortable with, scope less... it makes noise
Yes sure . ITz the best sniper though
yes its freaking OP but idk hot to no-scope close players yet
literally I'm here still of just EXP ;3
I was good with it but then i dint play for 5 months
I like using AWP but i hate it when my enemy uses AWP
if it wasn't so expensive
If you are good with the AWP then that's a deadly weapon
anybody know if this is a real site? im saving for an asiimov crate, but I want to know ifanyone has actually opened a crate and got something or if im just wasting my time
я только играю з авп ето мое лучшое оружее в кс го играю давно и онли авп