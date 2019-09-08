do you like awp?

Ive332 do you like awp????

nathan_tejero yes, of course!

yasser111 sure baby





yasser111 it's JUST for PRO

MirdaXd Just don't buy too many of em

goodgameggwp Awp is good, remember to carry a gun that you are comfortable with, scope less... it makes noise

zhiguli да мне нравиться авп

gerkules_1089 it's JUST for PRO

INCINERATOR Yes sure . ITz the best sniper though

mathteacher Yes i llove it

mikromars yes its freaking OP but idk hot to no-scope close players yet

mikromars literally I'm here still of just EXP ;3

nojka112 I was good with it but then i dint play for 5 months

gyurcsny_pepenc sure





Primey I like using AWP but i hate it when my enemy uses AWP

6Deathwish6 if it wasn't so expensive

WolfRaccoon If you are good with the AWP then that's a deadly weapon

n00binati Yes and no

imtrashbutitsok anybody know if this is a real site? im saving for an asiimov crate, but I want to know ifanyone has actually opened a crate and got something or if im just wasting my time

imtrashbutitsok also yes awp is op

V_Brawl AWP yes!!!!!!!!

calu2009 Yas

vova_vovan я только играю з авп ето мое лучшое оружее в кс го играю давно и онли авп

rusikavend1 yes



