Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
Sign in to start chatting

17

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Favourite map (for competitive mode)

JapieKrekel avatar

JapieKrekel

September 8, 2019 at 11:17 PM

Hey, I was talking with my friends the other day about what the most popular maps are. Some said it was by far Dust 2, other say that it was mirage (the map we almost always play) I thought that office has a pretty good shot at the number 1 spot, since as soon as i start matchmaking with office as one of the option I and up there quite often. But maybe we can find it out with a poll, what is your favourite map? (mine is agency)
Ive332 avatar

Ive332

September 8, 2019 at 11:20 PM

mirage
adiman2010 avatar

adiman2010

September 8, 2019 at 11:21 PM

cache is very good game
nathan_tejero avatar

nathan_tejero

September 9, 2019 at 12:33 AM

MIRAGE, CACHE, INFERNO.
majoosvk_lootfarm avatar

majoosvk_lootfarm

September 9, 2019 at 10:39 PM

mirage,inferno,overpass
beldaze avatar

beldaze

February 4, 2020 at 06:57 PM

Inferno and Mirage, because I know there all smoke and molo, where and how to throw.
Pupperas avatar

Pupperas

February 4, 2020 at 08:15 PM

Inferno and cache.
k1ngpower_ avatar

k1ngpower_

February 4, 2020 at 09:05 PM

my favourites are mirage and cache. i am playing usually on mirage because all of my friends want it, but it gets boring after 2-3 games, so when i play alone i go for cache or inferno
Gangboy avatar

Gangboy

February 4, 2020 at 09:35 PM

yeah i know right
BadLone__ avatar

BadLone__

February 4, 2020 at 09:52 PM

dust2 bence
khaos13152 avatar

khaos13152

February 5, 2020 at 07:23 AM

mirage and inferno
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Favourite map (for competitive mode) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag