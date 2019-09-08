Favourite map (for competitive mode)

JapieKrekel

Hey, I was talking with my friends the other day about what the most popular maps are. Some said it was by far Dust 2, other say that it was mirage (the map we almost always play) I thought that office has a pretty good shot at the number 1 spot, since as soon as i start matchmaking with office as one of the option I and up there quite often. But maybe we can find it out with a poll, what is your favourite map? (mine is agency)