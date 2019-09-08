Trading skins for cases

qnidaaa What do you guys think about trading skins for cases?

nathan_tejero U wanna do some?

mathteacher Ok you should

qnidaaa if you want to. I'm giving cases for skins bc i don't open a lot of them.





jimxag3 ooof





mehemmedabdulov You are really gerizekali

OpFastman Llooooooool

WolfRaccoon I have around 4 cases, that would be cool

Primey24 i don't know

patrik_paviloit I don't gud

Testerboy96 many cheaters

qnidaaa guys i'm not giving my skins for cases LOL I just asked about your opinion on 'trading skins for cases'

sandemlis It depends on what kind of cases you got.

supremegamer__pvprocom i want make that trades, but i dont have alot of cases for that, thats why im here xD

qnidaaa i'm posting an article about that soon!!





deny4 yea i want skins i dont open cases but i opened one today x ray



