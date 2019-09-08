Rain

Trading skins for cases

qnidaaa avatar

qnidaaa

September 8, 2019 at 09:29 PM

What do you guys think about trading skins for cases?
nathan_tejero avatar

nathan_tejero

September 9, 2019 at 12:34 AM

U wanna do some?
mathteacher avatar

mathteacher

September 14, 2019 at 12:58 PM

Ok you should
qnidaaa avatar

qnidaaa

September 14, 2019 at 03:23 PM

if you want to. I'm giving cases for skins bc i don't open a lot of them.

jimxag3 avatar

jimxag3

September 14, 2019 at 06:12 PM

ooof

mehemmedabdulov avatar

mehemmedabdulov

September 14, 2019 at 07:49 PM

You are really gerizekali
OpFastman avatar

OpFastman

September 15, 2019 at 01:36 AM

Llooooooool
WolfRaccoon avatar

WolfRaccoon

September 15, 2019 at 06:07 PM

I have around 4 cases, that would be cool
Primey24 avatar

Primey24

September 15, 2019 at 08:18 PM

i don't know
patrik_paviloit avatar

patrik_paviloit

September 30, 2019 at 10:43 AM

I don't gud
Testerboy96 avatar

Testerboy96

September 30, 2019 at 11:06 AM

many cheaters
qnidaaa avatar

qnidaaa

October 2, 2019 at 06:45 PM

guys i'm not giving my skins for cases LOL I just asked about your opinion on 'trading skins for cases'
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 3, 2019 at 02:19 AM

It depends on what kind of cases you got.
supremegamer__pvprocom avatar

supremegamer__pvprocom

October 4, 2019 at 03:35 AM

i want make that trades, but i dont have alot of cases for that, thats why im here xD
qnidaaa avatar

qnidaaa

October 4, 2019 at 08:49 PM

i'm posting an article about that soon!!

deny4 avatar

deny4

October 4, 2019 at 09:48 PM

yea i want skins i dont open cases but i opened one today x ray

DeZMeNeR avatar

DeZMeNeR

October 5, 2019 at 10:26 PM

Контр страйк это топ стоит лайка если тоже любишь
