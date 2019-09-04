The only similar game I've played is war thunder. Are the sea battles in both games similar to each other? I might give this game a try later on, just looking on how they look like right next to each other.
Sea battles are better in world of warships and the graphics is more realistic
world or warships graphis is realistic i like them ;d
if you prefer a more arcade like game, go with the world of series. If you want a more realistic gome chose war thunder
i like both of them both has its own consept to the game
if you prefer a more arcade like game, go with the world of series. If you want a more realistic gome chose war thunder
