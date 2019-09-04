Desert Eagle or revolver

I think deagle, but şoke players are so good using revolver
- For Dust II
+ Deagle for T
+ R8 for CT def B site (Deagle if you want)
Deagle is just better, but if your aim is not that good you can always take corners and spam right click with a revolver
deagle is better no doubt
deagle is better than everything
Never r8 deagle is much better
R8 got nerfed to **** and beyond so. Deagle
D-eagle, is the best one.
Deagle is better because it has more chance to one shot.
Juan Deag is better in my opinion