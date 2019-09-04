Rain

Desert Eagle or revolver

omeracre16 avatar

omeracre16

September 4, 2019 at 07:42 PM

I think deagle, but şoke players are so good using revolver
272_272 avatar

272_272

September 4, 2019 at 09:41 PM

- For Dust II
+ Deagle for T
+ R8 for CT def B site (Deagle if you want)
Jack1231565 avatar

Jack1231565

September 4, 2019 at 10:11 PM

Deageal 100%
Waytil avatar

Waytil

September 4, 2019 at 10:40 PM

револьвер

knezalex avatar

knezalex

September 4, 2019 at 11:40 PM

Deagle is just better, but if your aim is not that good you can always take corners and spam right click with a revolver
majoosvk_lootfarm avatar

majoosvk_lootfarm

September 9, 2019 at 10:40 PM

deagle

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

September 9, 2019 at 11:05 PM

deagle is better i think
INCINERATOR avatar

INCINERATOR

September 11, 2019 at 07:13 PM

deagle is better no doubt
omeracre16 avatar

omeracre16

September 11, 2019 at 07:26 PM

deagle is better than everything

omeracre16 avatar

omeracre16

September 11, 2019 at 07:26 PM

i think so
Trumpv2 avatar

Trumpv2

September 11, 2019 at 07:37 PM

Never r8 deagle is much better
kevin_abecia avatar

kevin_abecia

September 11, 2019 at 08:46 PM

deagle is everything
timo_leppelya avatar

timo_leppelya

September 11, 2019 at 10:36 PM

deagle

r1ks avatar

r1ks

September 12, 2019 at 10:20 PM

R8 got nerfed to **** and beyond so. Deagle
notfunny23 avatar

notfunny23

September 12, 2019 at 10:23 PM

Revolver
trantando avatar

trantando

September 13, 2019 at 08:22 AM

juan deag probably
yasargrbz avatar

yasargrbz

September 13, 2019 at 09:46 AM

I think so
Kingkorus avatar

Kingkorus

September 13, 2019 at 10:01 AM

D-eagle, is the best one.
omeracre16 avatar

omeracre16

September 13, 2019 at 12:25 PM

i can't use revolver dx
AcesusGaming avatar

AcesusGaming

September 13, 2019 at 02:00 PM

Revolver
Darkmagician65 avatar

Darkmagician65

September 13, 2019 at 06:10 PM

Deagle is better because it has more chance to one shot.
Nebbythenoob avatar

Nebbythenoob

September 13, 2019 at 06:59 PM

Juan Deag is better in my opinion
notfunny23 avatar

notfunny23

September 13, 2019 at 08:35 PM

Revolver
MirdaXd avatar

MirdaXd

September 13, 2019 at 09:16 PM

Deagle
