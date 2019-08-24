Lords mobile won't give you any SG

Vikchuu For the people that are new and are confused why their contract with Lords mobile didn't work is because even if you are a new user to the game, they can't care less to give you SG. They got the download they needed, some of you probably rated it too. My point is- they just need you until you finished the task (getting another download on google play or the app store) Don't expect any SG since Gamehag doesn't claim any responsibility over their site and what happens in it.

avdb Yup feels like geting scammed, Gamehag should remove this game, since IGG apparently doesn't hold up their end of the deal. No one ever got their gems apparently.

Life_Taker_69 So when my castle will be level 14 i wont get sg?

lesterj3224 someone good in this game please help me

yellowbomb lol i think if you report it and then send screenshot you might get sg





akpe49 Who needs help on lords mobile? Here to help

no19 ben şimdi 14 lwl yapacağım ve bana sg mi vermeyecek mi site ***

Dawnbreeze I am in level 10 but it is becoming difficult, I don't think I will be able to make it.

Dawnbreeze An you say it worth nothing... I can belive that :(

ZitaW all for nothing... you are right, nobody got SG for it

Until now I haven't met such scam on gamehag... and I really hope some steps will be there against this game, because it harms the reliability





audomari_csgocasescom belli bir seviyeye gelmeden çeştili şeylerei kabul etmez

samoarf What a pity. Do you think buying steam keys is worthy?

BjIronside @samoarf: Depends. 3000 soul gems = 5 USD Steam wallet. So a game priced at 600 soul gems cost 1 USD so to say. And at the 400-1000 soul gems price range you can pick up games that were most often available for free before or for a few cents in bundles. Some of those games are very good so you can go for them, but the price is not the best. Going for the Steam wallet is better bang for your buck. As for the more expensive games I have no idea, you'll have to compare yourself. 6 soul gems = 1 cent more or less.

