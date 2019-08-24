Lords mobile won't give you any SG

For the people that are new and are confused why their contract with Lords mobile didn't work is because even if you are a new user to the game, they can't care less to give you SG. They got the download they needed, some of you probably rated it too. My point is- they just need you until you finished the task (getting another download on google play or the app store) Don't expect any SG since Gamehag doesn't claim any responsibility over their site and what happens in it.
Yeah everything for nothing
Yup feels like geting scammed, Gamehag should remove this game, since IGG apparently doesn't hold up their end of the deal. No one ever got their gems apparently.
My relay when I reach level 14 will be good.
So when my castle will be level 14 i wont get sg?
this is so sad, alexa play despacito.
someone good in this game please help me
lol i think if you report it and then send screenshot you might get sg
Who needs help on lords mobile? Here to
help
ben şimdi 14 lwl yapacağım ve bana sg mi vermeyecek mi site ***
I am in level 10 but it is becoming difficult, I don't think I will be able to make it.
An you say it worth nothing... I can belive that :(
all for nothing... you are right, nobody got SG for it
Until now I haven't met such scam on gamehag... and I really hope some steps will be there against this game, because it harms the reliability
belli bir seviyeye gelmeden çeştili şeylerei kabul etmez
What a pity. Do you think buying steam keys is worthy?
@samoarf: Depends. 3000 soul gems = 5 USD Steam wallet. So a game priced at 600 soul gems cost 1 USD so to say. And at the 400-1000 soul gems price range you can pick up games that were most often available for free before or for a few cents in bundles. Some of those games are very good so you can go for them, but the price is not the best. Going for the Steam wallet is better bang for your buck. As for the more expensive games I have no idea, you'll have to compare yourself. 6 soul gems = 1 cent more or less.
пшол игру прокачался найс