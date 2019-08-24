Ken
Back to Lords Mobile

Lords mobile won't give you any SG

Vikchuu avatar

Vikchuu

August 24, 2019 at 02:01 PM

For the people that are new and are confused why their contract with Lords mobile didn't work is because even if you are a new user to the game, they can't care less to give you SG. They got the download they needed, some of you probably rated it too. My point is- they just need you until you finished the task (getting another download on google play or the app store) Don't expect any SG since Gamehag doesn't claim any responsibility over their site and what happens in it.
Faaskee avatar

Faaskee

August 25, 2019 at 01:59 PM

Yeah everything for nothing
Siniti avatar

Siniti

August 25, 2019 at 03:31 PM

Thats very sad
GoblinGuy avatar

GoblinGuy

August 25, 2019 at 10:03 PM

Yeah, there are bugs
avdb avatar

avdb

August 26, 2019 at 01:47 AM

Yup feels like geting scammed, Gamehag should remove this game, since IGG apparently doesn't hold up their end of the deal. No one ever got their gems apparently.
Matt22134 avatar

Matt22134

August 26, 2019 at 01:53 AM

My relay when I reach level 14 will be good.
nikitik0000000 avatar

nikitik0000000

August 26, 2019 at 08:17 PM

сампролджзхэъ
\
Life_Taker_69 avatar

Life_Taker_69

August 26, 2019 at 10:24 PM

So when my castle will be level 14 i wont get sg?
bigiax avatar

bigiax

August 27, 2019 at 04:10 PM

Yesss
IamVeryGoodFTW avatar

IamVeryGoodFTW

August 27, 2019 at 08:43 PM

this is so sad, alexa play despacito.
lesterj3224 avatar

lesterj3224

August 27, 2019 at 09:05 PM

someone good in this game please help me
yellowbomb avatar

yellowbomb

August 29, 2019 at 06:07 PM

lol i think if you report it and then send screenshot you might get sg

akpe49 avatar

akpe49

August 30, 2019 at 02:30 PM

Who needs help on lords mobile? Here to help
no19 avatar

no19

August 30, 2019 at 09:15 PM

ben şimdi 14 lwl yapacağım ve bana sg mi vermeyecek mi site ***
diablospirit avatar

diablospirit

August 31, 2019 at 03:38 AM

Yea its annoying
Dawnbreeze avatar

Dawnbreeze

September 1, 2019 at 04:27 AM

I am in level 10 but it is becoming difficult, I don't think I will be able to make it.
Dawnbreeze avatar

Dawnbreeze

September 1, 2019 at 04:27 AM

An you say it worth nothing... I can belive that :(
MeiberHeig avatar

MeiberHeig

September 1, 2019 at 10:16 PM



\ffGrgasfsdgfg546yhghg
ZitaW avatar

ZitaW

September 1, 2019 at 10:38 PM

all for nothing... you are right, nobody got SG for it
Until now I haven't met such scam on gamehag... and I really hope some steps will be there against this game, because it harms the reliability

audomari_csgocasescom avatar

audomari_csgocasescom

September 3, 2019 at 01:12 PM

belli bir seviyeye gelmeden çeştili şeylerei kabul etmez
samoarf avatar

samoarf

September 10, 2019 at 01:47 AM

What a pity. Do you think buying steam keys is worthy?
Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

September 10, 2019 at 01:50 AM

wdhhdwhdwhad
Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

September 10, 2019 at 01:50 AM

revbhasbdhasgdxhashdx
BjIronside avatar

BjIronside

September 11, 2019 at 02:42 PM

@samoarf: Depends. 3000 soul gems = 5 USD Steam wallet. So a game priced at 600 soul gems cost 1 USD so to say. And at the 400-1000 soul gems price range you can pick up games that were most often available for free before or for a few cents in bundles. Some of those games are very good so you can go for them, but the price is not the best. Going for the Steam wallet is better bang for your buck. As for the more expensive games I have no idea, you'll have to compare yourself. 6 soul gems = 1 cent more or less.
SillarHill avatar

SillarHill

September 11, 2019 at 06:15 PM

пшол игру прокачался найс
Lords mobile won't give you any SG - Lords Mobile Forum on Gamehag