Bad game ........

autisticdude

The game style is pretty cool, the idea is pretty cool. Its impossible to play though, i cant play because everytime some dude that already wasted 2000 hours in the game just kills me every single game. Has anyone ever thought about match making? People with the same skill competing each other to make things more interesting? Nah. The worst implementation a game like this could have, and the developers only think about adding skins, since that's what makes money. A disgracefull game.