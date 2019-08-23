sin comentarios
Bad game ........

autisticdude avatar

autisticdude

August 23, 2019 at 06:21 PM

The game style is pretty cool, the idea is pretty cool. Its impossible to play though, i cant play because everytime some dude that already wasted 2000 hours in the game just kills me every single game. Has anyone ever thought about match making? People with the same skill competing each other to make things more interesting? Nah. The worst implementation a game like this could have, and the developers only think about adding skins, since that's what makes money. A disgracefull game.
ONxria avatar

ONxria

August 23, 2019 at 10:45 PM

Its a good game not bad
DEsp1sE avatar

DEsp1sE

August 24, 2019 at 03:58 PM

Sometimes this game upsets me, sometimes it makes me happy. For each, it is different, differently good or bad, interesting or boring
WinglessBlue avatar

WinglessBlue

August 24, 2019 at 05:22 PM

yeah im not into it it s just not my type
