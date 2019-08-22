Rain

Gem91

unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Mundo Pure AP/Mid

DraugR1337

August 22, 2019 at 11:35 PM

Ok, whenever i try to play a game like that i am told lets put it mildly you should *** yourself and unistall game and/or burn PC. The funny thing is i have never lost a Game if i am allowed to Play Dr. Mundo/AP Mid. It is simple the other mid player will be terrified and not know what to do and make a mistake while i ignore the player and Last hit minions only until level 6-Ultimate then Game Over if im playing well. well that was my first Idea/Article. Thank you for reading and i hope to see some "weird" ideas from all of you do not be afraid i wont mentally abuse you like preteen LOL players Have a nice day ALL
