what is the best game for you

sonoob plz comment below

M0H4MM3D Mad city is my favourite

Jomielle64 I adore fighting games, there's not a lot of then in Roblox but some are just simulators. What I like the most about fighting games is that you'll feel accomplished when you beat someone.

Luka144 simulators ruined roblox they suck :rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage:

Luka144 btw my favourite game on roblox is mad city or blox saber

btw if you want to add me on roblox my name is 7YK4

https://web.roblox.com/users/938994534/profile





Phoenix_1239 mad city the best game for me

Sie_Jei Хэй

ZerbonGalambos Dragon ball final stand for me is the best game.

ded_522 maybe infinity rpg

