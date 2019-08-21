what is your favorite weapon from season 1 to season X

bluezonex9

Love it or hate it, the Drum Gun is one of the more dominant weapons to have ever been into Fortnite. The community voted it back into the game, and now it's back to spamming down walls and decreasing health totals. The ease of use with this weapon is what probably explains its popularity, you can pretty much replace your assault rifle with it because it's reasonable at mid-range and can deal a lot of damage quickly in close. With the Pump Shotgun being thrown into the vault, it is actually possible to now run a loadout that doesn't have a Shotgun.



The Drum Gun did get hit by a nerf, so it has definitely been taken down a peg or two. Some players prefer the Suppressed SMG over this due to its accuracy.