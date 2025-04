Leage of legends gamer

gwapounta11 what is the best character in game?

GoldenTG theres no best but for me is master yi because is easy to use and easy to master it

GoldenTG can someone gift me skin usr GoldenTG

GoldenTG :slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile:

GoldenTG im bad at the game

GoldenTG leeeelelelelelell

csongor1215 I like shit

DreamH I love this game

street_cz this game is rlly good