Back to Fortnite

your favorite season battle pass

Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

August 21, 2019 at 02:39 PM

mine is the season X battle pass
ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 21, 2019 at 03:16 PM

i played in season 3 and this is my favorite season
GoblinGuy avatar

GoblinGuy

August 21, 2019 at 07:45 PM

Season X, it's just the ultimate battle pass.
bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 22, 2019 at 07:53 AM

For me, Fortnite season 2 was the best Fortnite experience. From the vast majority of players diving out of the battle bus for the first time to the barren terrain that covered most of the map, Fortnite season 2 is what was expected from the term “battle royale”. Winning a game meant something back then, everybody played cautiously but not so much that every game was a camp-fest. Every game you played, you felt yourself learning and improving as a player.

The majority of season 2 was what veterans of the game call the “OG” map. Pleasant Park, Retail Row and Greasy Grove were the three main points of interest and many of the built up locations we know and love today didn’t exist. Players often used the terrain to their advantage as it was hillier, putting less of an emphasis on building , which led to much tenser situations as players snuck around, adopting stealthy playstyles.
FreddyStudio avatar

FreddyStudio

August 22, 2019 at 12:17 PM

Season X and Season 5, Amazing skins with very cool effects and styles!
