What are the bad things on Roblox ?

khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 19, 2019 at 04:27 AM

maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox
darksheen001800 avatar

darksheen001800

August 19, 2019 at 07:54 AM

maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox
maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 23, 2019 at 12:37 PM

I dont like the chat in roblox.
YouWotMate avatar

YouWotMate

August 23, 2019 at 01:15 PM

All the noobs
Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 23, 2019 at 07:36 PM

Scamming and online daters
TheMissWatcher avatar

TheMissWatcher

August 23, 2019 at 07:56 PM

Not only just bullies and online daters, now there's more. Scammers, bots spamming scam links in groups and in games, Exploiters treated unfairly to in the game. Things have just gone worst in Roblox, and the one and only way is to avoid em.
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 24, 2019 at 07:01 PM

games in roblox can be better
IamVeryGoodFTW avatar

IamVeryGoodFTW

August 24, 2019 at 07:33 PM

oders, theyre so annoying.
omoon avatar

omoon

August 24, 2019 at 07:42 PM

PoFF örkişşş
omoon avatar

omoon

August 24, 2019 at 07:42 PM

törkişş
aq

Hanter_moki avatar

Hanter_moki

August 24, 2019 at 08:59 PM

мне по
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 28, 2019 at 04:34 PM

Hello ?
This is not a spam thread
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 28, 2019 at 04:34 PM

be seriouse guys
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 28, 2019 at 04:35 PM

and say something usefull
art6 avatar

art6

August 28, 2019 at 04:36 PM

возможно, в Roblox есть такая вещь, которая ограничивает возможности производителей игр в Roblox

khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 28, 2019 at 04:37 PM

is that spam ?
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 28, 2019 at 04:37 PM

I dont speak ruse
DoubleDuck345 avatar

DoubleDuck345

August 28, 2019 at 04:40 PM

Botted games
KirokiGamerz avatar

KirokiGamerz

August 28, 2019 at 04:40 PM

Stop dating in roblox xD
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

September 2, 2019 at 03:24 PM

What Im just trying
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

September 2, 2019 at 03:25 PM

to reache a higher level
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

September 2, 2019 at 03:26 PM

like this strategie
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

September 2, 2019 at 03:26 PM

If u know how to
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

September 2, 2019 at 03:26 PM

Write like this
GreenDude10110 avatar

GreenDude10110

September 2, 2019 at 03:35 PM

Online daters, random 5-year-old kids that speak like idiots (even tho its rated G), random people speaking in different languages, bullies who are noobs, and theres much more where that came from
