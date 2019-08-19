What are the bad things on Roblox ?

khalil_khalil1 maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox

darksheen001800 maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox

maybe there siome thing on Roblox that makesa limit of the games makers's abilities on roblox



khalil_khalil1 I dont like the chat in roblox.

YouWotMate All the noobs

Blue98 Scamming and online daters

TheMissWatcher Not only just bullies and online daters, now there's more. Scammers, bots spamming scam links in groups and in games, Exploiters treated unfairly to in the game. Things have just gone worst in Roblox, and the one and only way is to avoid em.

khalil_khalil1 games in roblox can be better

IamVeryGoodFTW oders, theyre so annoying.

omoon PoFF örkişşş

omoon törkişş

aq





Hanter_moki мне по

khalil_khalil1 Hello ?

This is not a spam thread

khalil_khalil1 be seriouse guys

khalil_khalil1 and say something usefull

art6 возможно, в Roblox есть такая вещь, которая ограничивает возможности производителей игр в Roblox





khalil_khalil1 is that spam ?

khalil_khalil1 I dont speak ruse

DoubleDuck345 Botted games

KirokiGamerz Stop dating in roblox xD

khalil_khalil1 What Im just trying

khalil_khalil1 to reache a higher level

khalil_khalil1 like this strategie

khalil_khalil1 If u know how to

khalil_khalil1 Write like this