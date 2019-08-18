Rain

War thunder vs World of tanks

CallMeKev avatar

CallMeKev

August 18, 2019 at 11:40 PM

Which game would you prefer? War thunder or World of tanks
Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 19, 2019 at 11:32 AM

They are both fun, and free to play, so there’s no reason at all not to just try both and see which one you like better, or even to play both regularly.
War thunder is a work of art in today's pool of games. World of Tanks is played by more people and makes more money. Warthunder has better visuals, allows players to do more than just drive tanks. It's a better simulation of fighting with ww2 weapons systems than World of Tanks


Dav078078 avatar

Dav078078

September 22, 2019 at 02:01 PM

My vk36h sux roo slow
GetRektGuy avatar

GetRektGuy

September 26, 2019 at 12:10 AM

why are you commenting this here?
cihan5115 avatar

cihan5115

October 2, 2019 at 07:26 PM

