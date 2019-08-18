Rain

kids on roblox are cringe somethimes

larso2004 avatar

larso2004

August 18, 2019 at 02:11 PM

roblox is a fun game but sometimes there are too much cringe kids (8 year olds)
Dinnerbone_2006 avatar

Dinnerbone_2006

August 18, 2019 at 02:24 PM

yes every time I arrest someone in jailbreak they say bacon head or noob or a hacker
jhggfghrio avatar

jhggfghrio

August 18, 2019 at 02:38 PM

рблокс очень топовая игра тем что он бесплатний
jhggfghrio avatar

jhggfghrio

August 18, 2019 at 02:43 PM

о ишераси привет ати хочиш бесплатно получить робукси
HollyBeautyTT avatar

HollyBeautyTT

August 18, 2019 at 08:06 PM

That's very annoying ;-;
Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 19, 2019 at 11:23 AM

A lot of kids exploit when they don't want to work for something that is very hard to get. I wished Roblox moderators would at least try to ban them.
larso2004 avatar

larso2004

August 19, 2019 at 03:16 PM

i dont undertand those foreingh languenges srry but can anyone translate them?
ill try in google translate


larso2004 avatar

larso2004

August 19, 2019 at 03:18 PM

hthe second says something about free robux and the first says something that roblox is fun bcs its free

skillykiller avatar

skillykiller

August 19, 2019 at 03:36 PM

Yup
Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 19, 2019 at 04:04 PM

I agree, most of them are cringe
