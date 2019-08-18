kids on roblox are cringe somethimes

larso2004 roblox is a fun game but sometimes there are too much cringe kids (8 year olds)

Dinnerbone_2006 yes every time I arrest someone in jailbreak they say bacon head or noob or a hacker

jhggfghrio рблокс очень топовая игра тем что он бесплатний

jhggfghrio о ишераси привет ати хочиш бесплатно получить робукси

HollyBeautyTT That's very annoying ;-;

Jomielle64 A lot of kids exploit when they don't want to work for something that is very hard to get. I wished Roblox moderators would at least try to ban them.

larso2004 i dont undertand those foreingh languenges srry but can anyone translate them?

ill try in google translate







larso2004 hthe second says something about free robux and the first says something that roblox is fun bcs its free





skillykiller Yup