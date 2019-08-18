kids on roblox are cringe somethimes

roblox is a fun game but sometimes there are too much cringe kids (8 year olds)
yes every time I arrest someone in jailbreak they say bacon head or noob or a hacker
рблокс очень топовая игра тем что он бесплатний
о ишераси привет ати хочиш бесплатно получить робукси
A lot of kids exploit when they don't want to work for something that is very hard to get. I wished Roblox moderators would at least try to ban them.
i dont undertand those foreingh languenges srry but can anyone translate them?
ill try in google translate
hthe second says something about free robux and the first says something that roblox is fun bcs its free
I agree, most of them are cringe