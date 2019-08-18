BURGER CUBE
I think minecraft is better yyeeeee

Troll_Boss_ avatar

Troll_Boss_

August 18, 2019 at 01:52 AM

What do u think pls tell me
The_Observer avatar

The_Observer

August 18, 2019 at 05:48 AM

Yup Minecraft is better cause this game is trash for kids.
Nagetto avatar

Nagetto

August 18, 2019 at 09:41 AM

this game is cancer lol. I agree with RedHair_Guy
Mikealex999 avatar

Mikealex999

August 19, 2019 at 02:24 PM

minecraft caused me to grab a knife after feeding my sheep
super_sss6 avatar

super_sss6

August 19, 2019 at 09:16 PM

it is better fortnite is trash
destroyerx40 avatar

destroyerx40

August 19, 2019 at 09:29 PM

it is better fortnite is trash

skillykiller avatar

skillykiller

August 19, 2019 at 10:13 PM

True dat
alessandro_vanotti avatar

alessandro_vanotti

August 21, 2019 at 01:05 AM

I love minecraft
FreddyStudio avatar

FreddyStudio

August 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM

People keep following trends, stick to a game you like.
Donwaddle avatar

Donwaddle

August 22, 2019 at 07:05 PM

Take a bed and sleep in the nether thats the best way to level up
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 22, 2019 at 07:19 PM

Although I haven't tried Fortnite yet, I like Minecraft more for sure. Because it has much more replayability, among other reasons. I may enjoy Fortnite for a few dozen hours at most, but I've probably played already an easy 200 hours on Minecraft ^^
Yet, fortnite isn't bad, and can be very enjoyable to many people.
LilMV avatar

LilMV

August 22, 2019 at 09:34 PM

Yeah minecraft is indeed better.
defzc avatar

defzc

August 22, 2019 at 09:51 PM

Фортнайт моя любимая игра
hatiman avatar

hatiman

August 23, 2019 at 10:19 AM

nope fortnite better
Gglocks47 avatar

Gglocks47

August 23, 2019 at 11:23 AM

fortnite better than mincraft
FreddyStudio avatar

FreddyStudio

August 23, 2019 at 02:02 PM

Just play what you like, I still play pokemon go.
Morthlog avatar

Morthlog

August 23, 2019 at 03:15 PM

Minecraft forever boyz
Rallan avatar

Rallan

August 23, 2019 at 03:18 PM

Не оченьр
TheKiller007 avatar

TheKiller007

August 24, 2019 at 03:14 AM

minecraft es mejor juego para mi para ustedes denme un like apura si te gusta minecraft si no te gusta o te gusta fortnite denme un deslike
XzNikolaXz avatar

XzNikolaXz

August 24, 2019 at 01:20 PM

Fortnite is game for little try harders u prevodu znojavci
DEsp1sE avatar

DEsp1sE

August 24, 2019 at 03:55 PM

Minecraft is undeniably the best game on the planet.)
IamVeryGoodFTW avatar

IamVeryGoodFTW

August 24, 2019 at 05:37 PM

A Game isnt fun if it doesnt have a good community, Who agrees?
