Prison Life vs Jailbreak

VampricVampire Honestly you can choose your opinions here!

staskul_9999 100% jailbreak

Respextdaflowwwwww Both games are EPIC!!! I played since 2016 so obviously i would choose prison life.. But i enjoyed jailbreak too and i have the volt bike.... So 50% jailbreak and 50% prision life... ;)

Jomielle64 I would say jailbreak since there is less chaos in the Jail and a bigger map.

Blue98 Jailbreak is better than prison life

Green193 Prison life because its the original

Boi3568 Only OG's like prison life, I started so long ago and have played prison life for about 5 years. Honestly the people who complain about too many hackers and sweats are dumb, just rejoin another server.