Prison Life vs Jailbreak

VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 17, 2019 at 06:48 AM

Honestly you can choose your opinions here!
staskul_9999 avatar

staskul_9999

August 17, 2019 at 01:03 PM

100% jailbreak
Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 17, 2019 at 01:08 PM

Both games are EPIC!!! I played since 2016 so obviously i would choose prison life.. But i enjoyed jailbreak too and i have the volt bike.... So 50% jailbreak and 50% prision life... ;)
Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 17, 2019 at 01:24 PM

I would say jailbreak since there is less chaos in the Jail and a bigger map.
Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 18, 2019 at 10:59 AM

Jailbreak is better

Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 20, 2019 at 02:55 PM

Jailbreak is better than prison life
Green193 avatar

Green193

August 20, 2019 at 02:59 PM

Prison life because its the original
Boi3568 avatar

Boi3568

October 23, 2020 at 11:11 PM

Only OG's like prison life, I started so long ago and have played prison life for about 5 years. Honestly the people who complain about too many hackers and sweats are dumb, just rejoin another server.
Lucky03 avatar

Lucky03

October 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM

defenitely it is going to be jailbreak there is no competition at all
