Prison Life vs Jailbreak

Honestly you can choose your opinions here!
Both games are EPIC!!!
I played since 2016 so obviously i would choose prison life..
But i enjoyed jailbreak too and i have the volt bike....
So 50% jailbreak and 50% prision life... ;)
I would say jailbreak since there is less chaos in the Jail and a bigger map.
Jailbreak is better than prison life
Prison life because its the original
Only OG's like prison life, I started so long ago and have played prison life for about 5 years. Honestly the people who complain about too many hackers and sweats are dumb, just rejoin another server.
defenitely it is going to be jailbreak there is no competition at all