Fortnite bad or good?!?!?!

Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 17, 2019 at 06:16 AM

uh i think gud
Troll_Boss_ avatar

Troll_Boss_

August 18, 2019 at 12:04 PM

i think fortnite is a bad game. but i love minecraft hunger games!! :heart_eyes:
Loollllllk avatar

Loollllllk

August 20, 2019 at 01:06 AM

Badd
vanka2 avatar

vanka2

August 20, 2019 at 10:22 AM

плохо
Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 24, 2019 at 01:46 PM

i like fortniteee
DEsp1sE avatar

DEsp1sE

August 24, 2019 at 03:52 PM

Fortnitе, like all games, has pros and cons, just this game has few cons and they are not noticeable
IamVeryGoodFTW avatar

IamVeryGoodFTW

August 24, 2019 at 05:39 PM

FORMTOTE IST BNEST HGAMRE IHN TEH WURLDN, MINQUAFT SUCGKS!!!1!1!!1!1!!1111
Lallllka avatar

Lallllka

August 24, 2019 at 06:03 PM

its good

winterwolf1 avatar

winterwolf1

August 25, 2019 at 01:47 AM

its OK.................

nic_peck avatar

nic_peck

August 25, 2019 at 02:23 AM

fortnite is bad, its the reason i lost most of my friends
EnzoGamerPl avatar

EnzoGamerPl

August 25, 2019 at 12:36 PM

good
:)

Siniti avatar

Siniti

August 25, 2019 at 01:05 PM

Bad!!!!!

jijigaming44 avatar

jijigaming44

August 25, 2019 at 01:38 PM

this is good war game i played its so cool for players who want war games
Wolf1276 avatar

Wolf1276

August 25, 2019 at 02:58 PM

I dont kniw i think bad lol XD but btw i love food and aninals i dont know why am i saying this but i dont care because i need exp lol XD
evander_ avatar

evander_

August 25, 2019 at 08:39 PM

çok kötü bence
GoblinGuy avatar

GoblinGuy

August 25, 2019 at 09:58 PM

It's good, but it has a few problems....
MegaDog1 avatar

MegaDog1

August 26, 2019 at 12:10 AM

I think fortnite is a ok game but what happened to minecraft is now happening to fortnite.
TheKiller2147 avatar

TheKiller2147

August 26, 2019 at 12:30 AM

Absoluetly bad for bad players
Wilsoon17 avatar

Wilsoon17

August 26, 2019 at 01:35 AM

it's a good game haha
CatChronicle avatar

CatChronicle

August 26, 2019 at 09:23 AM

right now is not very good
vov323215 avatar

vov323215

August 26, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Fortnite is very good game and Mincraft a good game
Wasabinootjes avatar

Wasabinootjes

August 26, 2019 at 12:08 PM

Its a decend game but not bad but defenitly not good like a 6/10.
LanaWolf avatar

LanaWolf

August 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM

I've actually never played Fortnite ;-; so what do you guys think of it?
LanaWolf avatar

LanaWolf

August 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM

I think it can be fun for people that like these type of shooting games. Idk why are you guys hateing MInecraft(only some of you) but we're not talking about MInecraft here.... Fortnite became very popular in a short period of time tbh...
OliverTheFish avatar

OliverTheFish

August 26, 2019 at 01:31 PM

Personally I think Fortnite is great. Most people hate it because the media says it shit. Their main game. Save The World had a really great story line
