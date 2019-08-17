Fortnite bad or good?!?!?!

i think fortnite is a bad game. but i love minecraft hunger games!! :heart_eyes:
Fortnitе, like all games, has pros and cons, just this game has few cons and they are not noticeable
FORMTOTE IST BNEST HGAMRE IHN TEH WURLDN, MINQUAFT SUCGKS!!!1!1!!1!1!!1111
fortnite is bad, its the reason i lost most of my friends
this is good war game i played its so cool for players who want war games
I dont kniw i think bad lol XD but btw i love food and aninals i dont know why am i saying this but i dont care because i need exp lol XD
It's good, but it has a few problems....
I think fortnite is a ok game but what happened to minecraft is now happening to fortnite.
Absoluetly bad for bad players
right now is not very good
Fortnite is very good game and Mincraft a good game
Its a decend game but not bad but defenitly not good like a 6/10.
I've actually never played Fortnite ;-; so what do you guys think of it?
I think it can be fun for people that like these type of shooting games. Idk why are you guys hateing MInecraft(only some of you) but we're not talking about MInecraft here.... Fortnite became very popular in a short period of time tbh...
Personally I think Fortnite is great. Most people hate it because the media says it shit. Their main game. Save The World had a really great story line