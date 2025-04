Is aion dead?

batmanofrivia I know it's been out since arond 2008 but I'm wondering if it's still very active/

mikromars first of all, does it have a life?

second of all its a game and ppl still play it so no it's not dead

third the **** is this thread bc this thread is dead not the game

snud its not a dead game unless no one plays it and there is atleast over 10 people last time i checked. if a game had a lower playerbase than 10 i would consider it dead.