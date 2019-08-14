Is PUBG worth playing ?

I recently discovered a friend of mine plays PUBG and he says it is kinda fun, should i try it out?
Yes ,i love this game it's so realistic
Pubg is really fun game you need to try it :)
Yeah best bstle royale game
The sort anser is yes the long anser is Yesssssssssssssssss.
how many hours did you play pubg? (only small talk)
i havent played it before but because of this reviews ill consider playing it
Pubg it's THE BEST GAME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
yes,you should try this type battle royale games even once time.
играть стоит игра пушечная но есть одно но как заработать опыт
No it's not but i respect people's different taste in games and i understand why they like it.
It does ~ Good graphics, excellent gameplay ~Except the System Requirement...
nope, I think the game is a bit pricey as a dead game (not really, but looks like it).:joy::ok_hand:
No is a bad game but i think fortnite is better