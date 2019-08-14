Is PUBG worth playing ?

VampricVampire I recently discovered a friend of mine plays PUBG and he says it is kinda fun, should i try it out?

mrhashish Yes ,i love this game it's so realistic

Yasspro123 Pubg is really fun game you need to try it :)

Siniti Yes, you should

GodaDomi Yeah best bstle royale game

AlexOfAlexBad The sort anser is yes the long anser is Yesssssssssssssssss.



FessTPR Yes, you should try it

Mrizki158 how many hours did you play pubg? (only small talk)

Vindiski2 i havent played it before but because of this reviews ill consider playing it

FAVARO191 Pubg it's THE BEST GAME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JohnLuck yes,you should try this type battle royale games even once time.





supracc very much so

lens1909 it worth to play

rashedrsd5758 i had the same question



ashotik_gg играть стоит игра пушечная но есть одно но как заработать опыт

Sulimen No it's not but i respect people's different taste in games and i understand why they like it.

TheBe1ka pubg баганная хуйня!

272_272 It does ~ Good graphics, excellent gameplay ~Except the System Requirement...

akira5 лучше конечно не стоит

turdburgler nope, I think the game is a bit pricey as a dead game (not really, but looks like it).:joy::ok_hand:

darkvan2601 No is a bad game but i think fortnite is better