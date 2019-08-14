Garrigues Olivier
Is PUBG worth playing ?

VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 14, 2019 at 05:12 PM

I recently discovered a friend of mine plays PUBG and he says it is kinda fun, should i try it out?
mrhashish avatar

mrhashish

August 14, 2019 at 09:02 PM

Yes ,i love this game it's so realistic
Yasspro123 avatar

Yasspro123

August 15, 2019 at 04:22 AM

Pubg is really fun game you need to try it :)
Siniti avatar

Siniti

August 25, 2019 at 01:12 PM

Yes, you should
ilija2008slava avatar

ilija2008slava

August 25, 2019 at 04:16 PM


GodaDomi avatar

GodaDomi

August 25, 2019 at 07:49 PM

Yeah best bstle royale game
AlexOfAlexBad avatar

AlexOfAlexBad

August 26, 2019 at 12:37 PM

The sort anser is yes the long anser is Yesssssssssssssssss.
FessTPR avatar

FessTPR

August 27, 2019 at 02:38 PM

Yes, you should try it
Mrizki158 avatar

Mrizki158

August 27, 2019 at 03:18 PM

how many hours did you play pubg? (only small talk)
Vindiski2 avatar

Vindiski2

August 27, 2019 at 04:18 PM

i havent played it before but because of this reviews ill consider playing it
ilija2008slava avatar

ilija2008slava

August 27, 2019 at 08:50 PM


FAVARO191 avatar

FAVARO191

August 27, 2019 at 09:49 PM

Pubg it's THE BEST GAME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

August 27, 2019 at 10:10 PM

yes,you should try this type battle royale games even once time.

supracc avatar

supracc

August 31, 2019 at 03:29 AM

very much so
lens1909 avatar

lens1909

August 31, 2019 at 12:25 PM

it worth to play
rashedrsd5758 avatar

rashedrsd5758

August 31, 2019 at 12:33 PM

i had the same question
ashotik_gg avatar

ashotik_gg

August 31, 2019 at 12:51 PM


Sulimen avatar

Sulimen

September 1, 2019 at 04:21 AM

No it's not but i respect people's different taste in games and i understand why they like it.
TheBe1ka avatar

TheBe1ka

September 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM


Yeet_wamen avatar

Yeet_wamen

September 5, 2019 at 12:07 AM


272_272 avatar

272_272

September 5, 2019 at 12:16 AM

It does ~ Good graphics, excellent gameplay ~Except the System Requirement...
akira5 avatar

akira5

September 18, 2019 at 01:48 PM


turdburgler avatar

turdburgler

September 18, 2019 at 08:29 PM

nope, I think the game is a bit pricey as a dead game (not really, but looks like it).:joy::ok_hand:
darkvan2601 avatar

darkvan2601

September 18, 2019 at 10:54 PM

No is a bad game but i think fortnite is better
omeracre16 avatar

omeracre16

September 19, 2019 at 01:16 AM

prefer lol
