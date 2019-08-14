general
diablospirit
August 14, 2019 at 02:36 AM
so many bots on roblox omg
driftgamer65
August 14, 2019 at 08:53 PM
roblox is fine
it awesome
its great and i love it
yoloooooo yeet
August 14, 2019 at 08:54 PM
i love dungeon quest
yeet it great
nice i love roblox and it the fav game
mrhashish
August 14, 2019 at 08:56 PM
I like heroes online
IWillBackJustWait
August 15, 2019 at 11:40 AM
This is the main problem of the game
Bellabutterfly
August 16, 2019 at 04:00 AM
I made an hobby of reporting bots
Kookendry
August 16, 2019 at 06:12 AM
its broing game ewww
Bro5Lit
August 16, 2019 at 07:01 AM
нет я там не бот
quanghieu123
August 16, 2019 at 12:34 PM
roblox is ggbut we can have robux free
