LOL or ML what's the best?

andoy For me I think i'll go for ML because I like the graphics

eperkaine mobile legends is straight off the rip-off of league but its for mobile...

DreamH LOL ❤️❤️ Best

GoldenTG well for ml especially is for mobile you can bring you phone anywhere and play ml but in the other side league is better for gameplay or that something

Xnumb ML and LOL are kinda the same but either the graphics and the characters which are pretty cool



FessTPR I'd say League of Legends is better than ML because of gameplay and graphics



