LOL or ML what's the best?

andoy avatar

andoy

August 13, 2019 at 03:49 PM

For me I think i'll go for ML because I like the graphics
eperkaine avatar

eperkaine

August 13, 2019 at 07:51 PM

mobile legends is straight off the rip-off of league but its for mobile...
DreamH avatar

DreamH

August 27, 2019 at 04:51 PM

LOL ❤️❤️ Best
GoldenTG avatar

GoldenTG

August 27, 2019 at 05:14 PM

well for ml especially is for mobile you can bring you phone anywhere and play ml but in the other side league is better for gameplay or that something
Xnumb avatar

Xnumb

August 27, 2019 at 06:21 PM

ML and LOL are kinda the same but either the graphics and the characters which are pretty cool
FessTPR avatar

FessTPR

August 27, 2019 at 09:50 PM

I'd say League of Legends is better than ML because of gameplay and graphics

Vrajitoru007 avatar

Vrajitoru007

August 27, 2019 at 10:13 PM

LOL is the best, ML is not good enough for me, that's my point of view
