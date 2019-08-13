LOL or ML what's the best?

For me I think i'll go for ML because I like the graphics
mobile legends is straight off the rip-off of league but its for mobile...
well for ml especially is for mobile you can bring you phone anywhere and play ml but in the other side league is better for gameplay or that something
ML and LOL are kinda the same but either the graphics and the characters which are pretty cool
I'd say League of Legends is better than ML because of gameplay and graphics
LOL is the best, ML is not good enough for me, that's my point of view