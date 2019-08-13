Good, but after a little time it get boring, 8/10
AFK Arena is a deceptively deep game
игра топ геймплей приятный игре ставлю 7 из 10 но как заработать опыт
Excelent game , five stars from me
игра прикольная веселая классная
i love apple juice and robux so i will write this for robux
id give it a 7/10 all you have to do is just sit infront of the screen and watch things happen, its not that fun when you dont even take action you know
if the game updates and lets you take more actions when you arent afk would be way better in my opinion
it has every thing i want in a game
i wish more games were like this
its pretty bad but not unplayable 5/10
It gets boring easily, you either pay to get rare heroes or just wait and wait and wait and wait to get a rare hero then you wait again, thats all...
i like the game and ^ is true xd