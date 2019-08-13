Aion's great advantage is free gameplay. You don't have to spend money or buy a subscription to get the most out of it. The game has been quite well optimized and works decently on new equipment, but also with the older ones. Refining the world, offering the possibility of flying characters, captivating story and the possibility of playing with other players, all this contributes to the popularity of Aion and its good ratings. I also share them, I encourage you to try yourself in this fantastic game. It's a position fantasy fans should definitely know.



