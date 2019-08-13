Liking a game doesn't make it good either ;) (this is true for anything, of course)

I'm not saying this is a bad game though. I don't know whether it's good or not since I never played it or even saw anyone playing it (only saw people saying this game was bad, but I don't even remember why they were saying that. Not that we could say they were bringing real arguments anyway, I think). But the point is that you can't say "everyone still has to chose for him/her self if this is a good game" : "How good or bad something is" is a matter of objective arguments (meaning that it's easily very hard to know if something is good or bad, as we need to define what "good" and "bad" is, which can lead to lively debates), while "How I like or dislike something" is personal opinion, and an opinion is subjective ;)