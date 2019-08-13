Do you like epic minigames? I do
i like elemental battlegrounds its a cool game
yah i like epic minigames
ako po si antin ampogi na ambaho pa
my name is antin and I'am so very very baho
mga bobo kayong lahat mga gahgo ba kayo
ambaho ng pepe nyo tang ina nyo
I like Epic Minigames. Especially because it doesn't use Rthro Animation and my avatar looks the best in the game along with Epic's cool gears and effects.
Epic Minigames is a really cool game! Although I think it should get an update
Yeah, i haven't played that in a while, i am thinking of re-playing the game, it's pretty cool.
Yes. I especially played the minigame for the easter egg hunt
Never played it, but I'll give it a try!
Yea it's fun, and I like that there's an option to not participate in some rounds bc a few games give me ptsd
epic minigames is cool :v
Epic minigames is very cool. never played it never will i think im just saying this to get some xp. they got rid of 3% from me :(
I like entry point its a stealth game you should try it out
Yea, its a fun, and good game.