The Real Ahmed
The Real Ahmed
Gem12
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem624
syeda naureen
syeda naureen
Gem28
SmO_oL
SmO_oL
Gem28
nilufar Akramva
nilufar Akramva
Gem28
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem647
Top 4ten
Top 4ten
Gem8
jackelineoliveira167
jackelineoliveira167
Gem20
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem14
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem662
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem500
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem620
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem48,980
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem1,093
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem909
Rain

Gem31

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to General Discussions

fallout 3 vs. New Vegas opinion poll

Guyofthewise avatar

Guyofthewise

August 13, 2019 at 07:58 AM

Hello! I am looking to buy another Fallout game, and it is between these two. I would like your opinion on which is superior of the two, and why you believe that.
Thanks!
Also, if anyone would like to join a fallout discussion group, here it is: https://gamehag.com/forum/fallout

Guyofthewise avatar

Guyofthewise

August 13, 2019 at 08:02 AM

Also, if anyone would like to join a fallout discussion group, here it is: https://gamehag.com/forum/fallout

Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 13, 2019 at 08:20 AM

Avoid sending sending several comments in a row, it can be considered as spam. I've checked your profile and I see spamming is not a habit at all for you, so I won't report you... But be careful, try to send everything in a single comment ;) (unless you can't do otherwise I guess). If necessary (for instance if you forgot something), you can edit your comment.

solom201 avatar

solom201

August 13, 2019 at 08:32 AM

onsidered as spam. I've checked your profile and I see spamming is not a habit at all for you, so I won't report you... But be careful,otherwise I guess). If necessary (for instance if you forgot

Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 13, 2019 at 11:01 AM

New Vegas

dinaizer1 avatar

dinaizer1

August 13, 2019 at 12:23 PM

onsidered as spam. I've checked your profile and I see spamming is not a habit at all for you, so I won't report you... But be careful,otherwise I guess). If necessary (for instance if you forgot

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 13, 2019 at 02:20 PM

I personally find the world, the dialogue, and the story of New Vegas to be much better, as well as the reputation system (as a superior method to the karma system). One thing I will say is that I liked the speech checks in Fallout 3 more.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy