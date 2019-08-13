Riot Games’ League of Legends-themed autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, is distinguished by being the simplest of the three. It's obviously the go-to intro to the genre, especially if you’re already familiar with League’s champions. Though it might sound like a bad thing, simplicity is a boon here. Teamfight Tactics has a simpler draft pool composition, making it easier to combine multiple heroes into a stronger form and build an early strategy that keeps you in the game.



Matches of Teamfight Tactics are also much shorter than the other autobattlers (expect 25-45 minutes), as player-on-player damage ramps up over time. The other big difference is the drafting system, which serves as a catch-up mechanic for those with the lowest health points. A random selection of champions will walk in a circle, and the last place players will have first pick over which one they want to add to their hand.



This simplicity does have a few drawbacks, though. The playing board is smaller than others, so the key mechanic of positioning your characters before they engage is emphasized less. Ranged characters also have a big efficiency advantage compared to other autobattlers. And Teamfight Tactics is more random than Underlords. Sometimes you get powerful items, sometimes you don't.



Teamfight Tactics is simpler and therefore easier to get into, but it’s also the roughest around the edges in its beta form. You will get hit with some frustrating, game-losing bugs.