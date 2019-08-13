The Real Ahmed
TFT or Dota Auto chess?

Bubblegummiies avatar

Bubblegummiies

August 13, 2019 at 04:14 AM

which one do u think is better?

eperkaine avatar

eperkaine

August 13, 2019 at 03:48 PM

i think tft is better imo

Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 13, 2019 at 10:38 PM

I prefer TFT

brad_beyer avatar

brad_beyer

August 18, 2019 at 08:27 PM

tft is simpler i do believe

3eyedraven avatar

3eyedraven

August 18, 2019 at 08:32 PM

both needs no skills

arak12 avatar

arak12

August 20, 2019 at 07:29 AM

我喜歡TFT

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

August 22, 2019 at 02:52 PM

tft is rng but can be good

TheOrdeR1 avatar

TheOrdeR1

August 22, 2019 at 02:56 PM

Tft is very good

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

August 22, 2019 at 05:34 PM

u r8, good

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

August 22, 2019 at 06:03 PM

and auto shess is bad

Zhangjiangan avatar

Zhangjiangan

August 23, 2019 at 10:10 AM

I think tft is better than dota auto chess

nikitik5676 avatar

nikitik5676

August 23, 2019 at 11:05 AM

жю
вэрпроладжэв
эждлчлоыргвоампроляд

trueblow018 avatar

trueblow018

August 23, 2019 at 12:58 PM

im pro this game almost four years

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 24, 2019 at 02:31 PM

Riot Games’ League of Legends-themed autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, is distinguished by being the simplest of the three. It's obviously the go-to intro to the genre, especially if you’re already familiar with League’s champions. Though it might sound like a bad thing, simplicity is a boon here. Teamfight Tactics has a simpler draft pool composition, making it easier to combine multiple heroes into a stronger form and build an early strategy that keeps you in the game.

Matches of Teamfight Tactics are also much shorter than the other autobattlers (expect 25-45 minutes), as player-on-player damage ramps up over time. The other big difference is the drafting system, which serves as a catch-up mechanic for those with the lowest health points. A random selection of champions will walk in a circle, and the last place players will have first pick over which one they want to add to their hand.

This simplicity does have a few drawbacks, though. The playing board is smaller than others, so the key mechanic of positioning your characters before they engage is emphasized less. Ranged characters also have a big efficiency advantage compared to other autobattlers. And Teamfight Tactics is more random than Underlords. Sometimes you get powerful items, sometimes you don't.

Teamfight Tactics is simpler and therefore easier to get into, but it’s also the roughest around the edges in its beta form. You will get hit with some frustrating, game-losing bugs.

nikitik444444 avatar

nikitik444444

August 24, 2019 at 02:42 PM

каепнрголдшгош8у45678гшнрек

Flyman1695 avatar

Flyman1695

August 24, 2019 at 09:24 PM

TFT. Its a great mode and haves more of actions

Riccardo1530 avatar

Riccardo1530

August 25, 2019 at 05:48 AM


I prefer tft

Riccardo1530 avatar

Riccardo1530

August 25, 2019 at 05:48 AM


I prefer tft


andriy2324 avatar

andriy2324

August 25, 2019 at 09:13 AM

круто

stokier avatar

stokier

August 27, 2019 at 10:49 AM

TFT... quite bugged but still awesome

OliverTheFish avatar

OliverTheFish

August 27, 2019 at 12:07 PM

TFT, if you ask me

DreamH avatar

DreamH

August 30, 2019 at 12:43 AM

TFT if u ask

german_spud avatar

german_spud

August 30, 2019 at 01:04 AM

what if tft?

EzBucks77 avatar

EzBucks77

September 3, 2019 at 03:46 AM

Tft good mode

iamjosh4493 avatar

iamjosh4493

September 3, 2019 at 12:42 PM

I prefer team fortress 2

