Fortnite is definitely one of the best games ever but these days the number of the players playing the game is enormous the problem is not in just the number but also in the "pro fortnite players" or in other words(TRYHARDS!) the game now i definitely not a place for a new player to enjoy its even hard for him to win just a game . Most fortnite players now are pro players thats why they should classify the lobby or the matchmaking according to account lvl or any other things so that the game becomes more enjoyable and fair^^.