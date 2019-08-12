colors Felicez
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
so many kids in fortnite

Matchaxx avatar

Matchaxx

August 12, 2019 at 09:25 PM

why are so many kids playing fortnite its getting annoying

eperkaine avatar

eperkaine

August 12, 2019 at 10:27 PM

yeah and most of them come back from school, go into creative and start practicing how to shoot/build and stuff, and since they're young they dont get homework and they get more time to play...

mark3455425 avatar

mark3455425

August 14, 2019 at 06:38 PM

отличная игра! еще не пробовал, но я посмотрел несколько видеороликов, и мне это нравится :)

mrhashish avatar

mrhashish

August 14, 2019 at 08:58 PM

I think that you are right because the winner of the world cup is 16 years old only

maya4 avatar

maya4

August 15, 2019 at 07:14 PM

wow
i cant believe that 16 years old won the world cup

lucky_luke1 avatar

lucky_luke1

August 16, 2019 at 08:21 PM

kids r messing the fortnite in game chat. better quitting

