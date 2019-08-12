why are so many kids playing fortnite its getting annoying
yeah and most of them come back from school, go into creative and start practicing how to shoot/build and stuff, and since they're young they dont get homework and they get more time to play...
отличная игра! еще не пробовал, но я посмотрел несколько видеороликов, и мне это нравится :)
I think that you are right because the winner of the world cup is 16 years old only
wow
i cant believe that 16 years old won the world cup
kids r messing the fortnite in game chat. better quitting