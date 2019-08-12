Fallout 76 Good or bad?

Fallout 76.

A game that has been around for a while now, but the question still remains if it is a good game or not?

This game has had bugs and crashes from the start (Beta end Launch) even now we still see alot of bugs and most people give up on the game.

But fallout 76 still has millions of players, and an active comunity. So why do these players not give up on the game?

I think that is because the same reason i still play it.

I still play it because the game is just fun to play. Sure it has alot of bugs but that doesn't make it a bad game.

The gameplay is not perfect but what game has the perfect gameplay for every player? I personaly like the 76 gameplay,

next to that the worldspace is huge and has alot to explore.

But one of the biggest problems with the game is that no human npc's exist. Quests now go trough holotapes, terminal, robots and notes.



Bethesda however has a big fix for this, the wastelanders dlc is supposed to have Npc's meaning that only the bugs remain as a big problem and this dlc might add alot more than what will be fixed before it comes out. But that can be resolved if they go trough with the idea of test servers.

With all that said, i think personaly that this game is getting beter and beter, there is alot of content and even more in the future net to that it looks like Bethesda is getting better and quicker at fixing their stuff.

Fallout 76 is still a few years away from becomming perfect but i think we will get there.



So far Bethesda has been very active on fallout 76 even when they got so much backlash. And a game with developers that won't give up even when it was already such a disaster at first, that realy makes it a rare game. Also this way developers are even more open to input from the comunity, and bethesda was already very active in the comunity.

But let's get back to the game it self.

So it's a good game (in my opinion) if you look at gameplay.

but what about the other things?





Lets start with the slightly bigger things: the atomic shop.

The atomic shop has alot of potential, they show alot of small but fun content, the only problem is the price... It's just to expensive and it's just getting worse: less free atoms and higher prices. This means you will be forced to buy with RL money to get all the new items in the shop.



Another thing is the different gamemodes.

Fallout 76 is not only the first official online fallout, it is also the first fallout with different gamemodes.

So far we have: Adventure - Survival - Nuclear witnter and an upcomming gamemode that will include the human npc's (wastelanders dlc)

this bring alot more options to the game.



With all that said. everyone still has to chose for him/her self if this is a good game,

i hope that this article help you make a desision if you want to buy the game or not, or even chose to come back when the wastelanders dlc is out.



Now that all of that is out of the way.

What does this mean for the next fallout game? Bethesda already said it would be singleplayer, but will it take over some new mechanics from Fallout 76?

And will they finaly be able to get an other engine? And will they focus on Gameplay quality - Story quality or Texture quality?



