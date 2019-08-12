general
NirobKorno
August 12, 2019 at 08:10 AM
Best game,,
Just awsome
Piulita13
August 12, 2019 at 08:58 AM
best game and Mirage is the best map ita easy map
BaconRainz
August 16, 2019 at 02:46 AM
I love CSGO but i love R6 more sorry mate:grinning::sunglasses:
alexjayjay
August 16, 2019 at 05:58 PM
best game and infern is the best map ita easy map
