Rain

Gem58

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Dendi leaves Na’Vi, becomes a free agent

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 12, 2019 at 07:10 AM

Dota 2 legend Danil “Dendi” Ishutin has officially left Natus Vincere after close to nine years of service, the organization announced today. He’ll become a free agent for the upcoming season.
Although Dendi wasn’t a part of the main Na’Vi squad throughout the 2018-2019 Dota Pro Circuit, he was still contractually obligated to the organization. Dendi approached the organization asking for early termination and his wish was granted, according to Na’Vi.
Dendi was the first superstar and the face of Dota 2. His goofy antics and light-hearted demeanor belied the intensity and domineering skill of his play. His legendary status heightened to such a fervor that his Twitch emote DendiFace became a mainstay in the global Twitch community.
His list of achievements dates back to the first Dota 2 competition when he won TI1 with Na’Vi. He’s stayed loyal to the team, only taking off the iconic yellow and black on Sept. 1, 2018 when he was put on the bench.
Dendi went on to stand-in for a few different teams, heading to Malaysia to join the Southeast Asian team Tigers for a brief stint. He then went to The Pango to attempt to qualify for The International through the CIS Open Qualifiers, but failed on both tries.
While Dendi’s professional Na’Vi career will end in a whimper, there’s little doubt that Dota 2 would be where it is today without his wacky star power both in and out of the game. His desire to play professionally hasn’t abided and many fans likely hope that “Oppa Dendi” will once again ring throughout Twitch chat.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy