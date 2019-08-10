They are totally different lul
Bu oyun eksiği. COC daha iyi bir yol!SWEGWG
COC is better than lords mobile . DONT PLAY LORD OF MOBİLE . THİS GAME İS MONEY TRAP AND CHİNESE , VİETNAM EXT. FOOLİSH RACİST İS EVERYWHERE
both are pay to win in the later stages
I like more Lord Mobile, because you dont have to click every hour on production structures to get resourses.
gamers, I wonder too, wich one should I game
i play Lords Mobile some time in work
I suggest you play clash of clans from these two.
Clash of clans my love , caz i have clan like frineds
pff was that question coc
WHT CLASH OF CLANS IT'S JUST LORD MOBILE :>
i choose COC, cuz i played COC in a long time