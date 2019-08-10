Rain

Gem16

unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
Sign in to start chatting

35

0/160

Back to Lords Mobile

Clash of clans or Lords mobile?

Dangerboss avatar

Dangerboss

August 10, 2019 at 06:51 PM

coc or lm?

daniel520 avatar

daniel520

August 11, 2019 at 03:12 PM

I think clash of clans

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

August 26, 2019 at 01:58 PM

They are totally different lul

baki69 avatar

baki69

September 8, 2019 at 01:25 AM

Onlar farklı

thereaper_411 avatar

thereaper_411

September 8, 2019 at 05:31 PM

Bu oyun eksiği. COC daha iyi bir yol!SWEGWG

tvoroshok74 avatar

tvoroshok74

September 8, 2019 at 07:39 PM

этоо она мне ненравица

madao1 avatar

madao1

September 8, 2019 at 08:10 PM

COC is better than lords mobile . DONT PLAY LORD OF MOBİLE . THİS GAME İS MONEY TRAP AND CHİNESE , VİETNAM EXT. FOOLİSH RACİST İS EVERYWHERE

foudil_guerroui avatar

foudil_guerroui

September 14, 2019 at 04:37 AM

coc is better

zhiguli avatar

zhiguli

September 14, 2019 at 08:25 PM

дрдс мобайл

tuszort avatar

tuszort

September 15, 2019 at 03:48 PM

both are pay to win in the later stages

KAG1234 avatar

KAG1234

September 22, 2019 at 12:31 AM

clash of clans is better

xabibi avatar

xabibi

September 23, 2019 at 01:21 AM

prefiero clash of clans

Idjels avatar

Idjels

October 1, 2019 at 05:11 AM

I like more Lord Mobile, because you dont have to click every hour on production structures to get resourses.

CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 05:55 AM

gamers, I wonder too, wich one should I game

cluemaster avatar

cluemaster

October 4, 2019 at 03:46 AM

Clash of clans

yosi2 avatar

yosi2

October 5, 2019 at 12:39 PM

i play Lords Mobile some time in work

MaRSot avatar

MaRSot

October 6, 2019 at 04:41 AM

I suggest you play clash of clans from these two.

yosi2 avatar

yosi2

October 7, 2019 at 12:17 AM

Clash of clans my love , caz i have clan like frineds

akafizyonik avatar

akafizyonik

October 10, 2019 at 12:53 AM

pff was that question coc

kevin_abecia avatar

kevin_abecia

October 10, 2019 at 09:19 AM

clash of clans

ezperts avatar

ezperts

October 12, 2019 at 06:08 AM

WHT CLASH OF CLANS IT'S JUST LORD MOBILE :>

NemesisAS14 avatar

NemesisAS14

October 13, 2019 at 10:27 AM

I play both of them

Chappy123456789 avatar

Chappy123456789

October 14, 2019 at 05:49 AM

Both

squalltran avatar

squalltran

October 14, 2019 at 10:49 AM

i choose COC, cuz i played COC in a long time

4ewas avatar

4ewas

October 14, 2019 at 04:20 PM

similarity games

12

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy