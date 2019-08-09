general
revanfake7
August 9, 2019 at 11:46 AM
LORDS MOBILE RATE 1-10
deagle_paw
August 9, 2019 at 11:33 PM
4 vermek istiyorum daha fazlasını veremem reklamlar yüzünden girdim baktım
destrojer44
August 10, 2019 at 04:06 AM
rate 5 -10
taha555
August 10, 2019 at 04:25 AM
my rate 7-10
fake ads soooooooooo 2-10
thedantdm0000
August 10, 2019 at 10:42 AM
I hate this game it trash
Vrajitoru007
August 11, 2019 at 05:02 PM
Is this game safe for my smartphone?
