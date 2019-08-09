Rain

what are the best fps games in roblox?

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 9, 2019 at 09:28 AM

exept for phantom forces bad buisness and arsenal and csgo

MinhWithADog avatar

MinhWithADog

August 9, 2019 at 09:35 AM

Killyoyoman avatar

Killyoyoman

August 9, 2019 at 10:48 AM

arsenal gud game

eblansus avatar

eblansus

August 10, 2019 at 12:38 PM

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 10, 2019 at 01:23 PM

Phantom Forces
Phantom Forces is one of those Roblox shooting games that you'll pick up and get addicted to within minutes.

Phantom Forces is such a fulfilling game that it almost feels like a standalone experience.
Counter Blox Roblox Offensive
Counter Blox Roblox Offensive is as close as you could possibly get to the real CS:GO experience, but for free.

If you've played CS:GO, you'll be surprised at just how similar Roblox Offensive is. Everything from the maps to the player models, weapons, and round based defusal game mode have been reconstructed in Roblox.
Island Royale
One of the most popular shooting game genres right now is the battle royale genre. Fortnite is leading the way and Island Royale tries to replicate what has made Fortnite so incredible.
Armored Patrol
Armored Patrol is a little different to other Roblox shooting games in this list. This one in particular focuses on vehicle based combat. When you first jump into Armored Patrol, you'll be given a variety of military vehicles and tanks to choose from.

derviscmk avatar

derviscmk

August 10, 2019 at 01:24 PM

Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 16, 2019 at 06:14 PM

Phantom forces is pretty good

muffan0 avatar

muffan0

August 16, 2019 at 06:57 PM

I love Phantom Forces! :)

tiago_plays avatar

tiago_plays

August 16, 2019 at 08:11 PM

Roblox is my favorite game

Your_The_Best_M8 avatar

Your_The_Best_M8

September 27, 2019 at 07:50 PM

Strucid and island royale:D

CringerBread avatar

CringerBread

September 27, 2019 at 09:54 PM

Phantom Forces

CringerBread avatar

CringerBread

October 2, 2019 at 03:36 PM

Arsenal,Phantom forces,Bad business

DarkHeart1017 avatar

DarkHeart1017

October 2, 2019 at 03:44 PM

I usually just play Phantom Forces and Arsenal. Both may take a bit to get used to but once you get the hang of it you might really like it.

DeZMeNeR avatar

DeZMeNeR

October 5, 2019 at 10:25 PM

Роблокс ван лаф а ты Как щитаешь

Buraklale avatar

Buraklale

October 5, 2019 at 10:28 PM

Buraklale avatar

Buraklale

October 5, 2019 at 10:29 PM

Buraklale avatar

Buraklale

October 5, 2019 at 10:29 PM

Buraklale avatar

Buraklale

October 5, 2019 at 10:30 PM

Buraklale avatar

Buraklale

October 5, 2019 at 10:31 PM

mikromars avatar

mikromars

October 5, 2019 at 10:31 PM

bazeFTW avatar

bazeFTW

October 5, 2019 at 10:35 PM

arsenal is very good fps game

bazeFTW avatar

bazeFTW

October 5, 2019 at 10:36 PM

phatom forest is very gooooood

