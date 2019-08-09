Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is one of those Roblox shooting games that you'll pick up and get addicted to within minutes.



Phantom Forces is such a fulfilling game that it almost feels like a standalone experience.

Counter Blox Roblox Offensive

Counter Blox Roblox Offensive is as close as you could possibly get to the real CS:GO experience, but for free.



If you've played CS:GO, you'll be surprised at just how similar Roblox Offensive is. Everything from the maps to the player models, weapons, and round based defusal game mode have been reconstructed in Roblox.

Island Royale

One of the most popular shooting game genres right now is the battle royale genre. Fortnite is leading the way and Island Royale tries to replicate what has made Fortnite so incredible.

Armored Patrol

Armored Patrol is a little different to other Roblox shooting games in this list. This one in particular focuses on vehicle based combat. When you first jump into Armored Patrol, you'll be given a variety of military vehicles and tanks to choose from.

