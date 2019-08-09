exept for phantom forces bad buisness and arsenal and csgo
Phantom Forces
Phantom Forces is one of those Roblox shooting games that you'll pick up and get addicted to within minutes.
Phantom Forces is such a fulfilling game that it almost feels like a standalone experience.
Counter Blox Roblox Offensive
Counter Blox Roblox Offensive is as close as you could possibly get to the real CS:GO experience, but for free.
If you've played CS:GO, you'll be surprised at just how similar Roblox Offensive is. Everything from the maps to the player models, weapons, and round based defusal game mode have been reconstructed in Roblox.
Island Royale
One of the most popular shooting game genres right now is the battle royale genre. Fortnite is leading the way and Island Royale tries to replicate what has made Fortnite so incredible.
Armored Patrol
Armored Patrol is a little different to other Roblox shooting games in this list. This one in particular focuses on vehicle based combat. When you first jump into Armored Patrol, you'll be given a variety of military vehicles and tanks to choose from.
Phantom forces is pretty good
I love Phantom Forces! :)
Roblox is my favorite game
Strucid and island royale:D
Arsenal,Phantom forces,Bad business
I usually just play Phantom Forces and Arsenal. Both may take a bit to get used to but once you get the hang of it you might really like it.
My favori games in robloz
arsenal is very good fps game
phatom forest is very gooooood