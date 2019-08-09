Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
35

0/160

Back to PUBG Mobile

HOW TO GET GOOD AT PUBG MOBILE

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 9, 2019 at 09:01 AM

help i suck at this game ;-;

leonardo@1234 avatar

leonardo@1234

August 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM

wel you need a lot of hard work and thing slike that

nokian97 avatar

nokian97

August 9, 2019 at 12:22 PM

You can't get better if you don't play and practice :). Just play and have fun.

Mashenkaa avatar

Mashenkaa

August 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM

прикольная игра

wagreg17202 avatar

wagreg17202

August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM

приконная игрулька

Spartanx12 avatar

Spartanx12

August 9, 2019 at 05:13 PM

play it for fun thats the trick :D

