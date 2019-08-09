general
Oseberg
August 9, 2019 at 09:01 AM
help i suck at this game ;-;
leonardo@1234
August 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM
wel you need a lot of hard work and thing slike that
nokian97
August 9, 2019 at 12:22 PM
You can't get better if you don't play and practice :). Just play and have fun.
Mashenkaa
August 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM
прикольная игра
wagreg17202
August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM
приконная игрулька
Spartanx12
August 9, 2019 at 05:13 PM
play it for fun thats the trick :D
