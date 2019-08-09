general
Oseberg
August 9, 2019 at 08:59 AM
i like ump but is there something else that is better
bluezonex9
August 10, 2019 at 01:45 PM
Mp7, I always roll with the mp7 if I ever want to buy an smg. It's cheap, great for spraying and very versatile.
KatletaToot
August 13, 2019 at 01:51 PM
KillerBeeBoi
August 13, 2019 at 04:10 PM
ump is good
noobmaster69__lootfarm
August 16, 2019 at 09:11 AM
mac-10 is good but p90 is the best..
Smg947
August 16, 2019 at 12:45 PM
I AM THE BESTT :DD
